Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 25 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 has had a couple of weeks of action, with twenty matches each in Group A and Group B having been played. The focus will be on Group A today, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played.

Falco CC and Catalunya CC, with 10 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams have won five matches each, with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate although they have played an additional encounter.

Pak Montcada CC and Raval Sporting CC are placed third and fourth respectively in Group B, with 6 points each in their respective kitties. The former has played a couple of matches fewer than the latter and are the only team in the group who can challenge the top two for a semi-final spot.

Men In Blue CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Gracia CC and Joves Units CC have all registered a solitary win apiece and have 2 points each to their names. They are placed in that order in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 based on net run rate.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second week of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 262 runs in the six matches he has played, with his 79-run knock still being the highest individual score of the tournament. Ahmed has an impressive strike rate of 204.68 and has struck 15 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 179 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ehsan also has an excellent strike rate of 208.14, and has struck 10 fours apart from 17 hits over the rope.

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 166 runs in the six matches he has played, with a 56-run inning as his top score. Khan has also been at his destructive best, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 204.93 with the help of 13 fours and 14 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Pak Montcada CC and Ishan Patel of Raval Sporting CC, with 10 wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 10 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Hussain has a spell of 3/8 as his best bowling effort and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.87. Patel has 4/10 as his best performance but has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 9.83 runs per over.

Shahbaz Ahmed of Falco CC and Manish Manwani of Raval Sporting CC occupy the third and fourth spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 9 wickets apiece with the former having been a little more frugal.

Ahmed has returned figures of 4/7 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.18. Manwani has a best spell of 3/12, and has been slightly more expensive with an economy rate of 8.81.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams will have the opportunity to add to their respective tallies today and climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.