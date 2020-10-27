Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 26 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its eleventh day of action on October 26, with four Group A encounters being played on the day. The focus will once again shift back to Group B, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

United CC Girona sit atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 12 points in their kitty. They have completed their group stage engagements with wins in six of their seven encounters.

Kings CC are placed second in Group A with 10 points to their name. They have registered wins in five of the six matches they have played and join the table-toppers as the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 from the group.

Badalona Shaheen CC and Fateh CC occupy the next two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams have finished the tournament with 8 points apiece, having won four of the seven league stage encounters.

Catalunya Tigers CC and Pakcelona CC are placed fifth and sixth respectively in Group A of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The two teams have 4 points each to their name, with the former having played a match fewer than the latter.

Hawks CC are the other team in Group A to have registered a win in the tournament. They have 2 points in their bag, courtesy a solitary win in the five matches they have played thus far.

Bengali CC are placed last in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They are yet to register a point, having been on the receiving end in all the five matches they have played to date.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eleventh day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eleventh day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 262 runs in the six matches he has played, with his 79-run knock still being the highest individual score of the tournament. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 204.68 and has struck 15 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 182 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ehsan also has an impressive strike rate of 200.00, and has struck 10 fours apart from 17 hits over the rope.

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 176 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 56-run innings as his top score. Khan has not been a slouch either, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 207.05 with the help of 14 fours and 15 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona is the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 11 scalps to his credit. His spell of 5/9 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament thus far and he also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.00.

Ibrar Hussain of Pak Montcada CC and Ishan Patel of Raval Sporting CC are the joint second-highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 10 wickets apiece with the former placed higher due to his much better economy rate.

Hussain has a spell of 3/8 as his best bowling effort and has an excellent economy rate of 5.87. Patel has 4/10 as his best performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 9.83 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will today have the chance to add to their tally and climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.