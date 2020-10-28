Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 27 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its twelfth day of action on October 27, with four Group B encounters being played on the day. The focus will once again shift to Group A, with the last four league-stage matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Falco CC and Catalunya CC, with 10 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams have won five encounters each, with the former placed higher due to their much better net run rate, although they have played an additional match.

Pak Montcada CC and Raval Sporting CC are placed third and fourth respectively in Group B, with 8 points each in their respective kitties. The former has played a match fewer than the latter and is the only team in the group that can challenge the top two for a berth in the semi-finals.

Joves Units CC and Men In Blue CC occupy the next two positions in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The two teams have 4 points each to their credit, courtesy of a couple of wins apiece.

Hira CC Sabadell and Gracia CC are placed at the rear end of the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The two outfits have registered a solitary win apiece and have 2 points each to their names.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the twelfth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the twelfth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 262 runs in the six matches he has played, with a 79-run knock as his top score. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 204.68 and has struck 15 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Prince Dhiman of Pak Montcada CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 233 runs to his name. He has an 80-run inning as his highest score. Dhiman also has an impressive strike rate of 194.16 and has struck 22 fours, apart from 16 hits over the rope.

Ishan Patel of Raval Sporting CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 189 runs in the seven matches he has played, with an unbeaten 59 as his best effort. Patel has also been on the aggressive side, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 187.12 with the help of 19 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona and Ibrar Hussain of Pak Montcada CC, with 11 wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 12 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Khan's spell of 5/9 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament thus far and he also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.00. Hussain has a spell of 3/8 as his best bowling effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.36.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi and Ishan Patel, both from Raval Sporting CC, occupy the third and fourth spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 10 wickets apiece with the former having been slightly more economical.

Mahyavanshi has returned figures of 3/3 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.71. Patel has 4/10 as his best performance but has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 9.57 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams will have the opportunity to add to their respective tallies today and climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.