Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 28 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its thirteenth day of action on October 28, with the final four Group A encounters being played on the day. The focus will once again shift back to Group B, with the semi-finalists from the group to be confirmed today.

United CC Girona and Kings CC have finished atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 12 points each in their respective kitties. The two teams completed their league-stage engagements with six wins apiece and have qualified for the semi-finals from the group.

Badalona Shaheen CC, Catalunya Tigers CC and Fateh CC occupy the next three spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The three teams have finished the tournament with 8 points apiece, having won four of their seven league stage encounters.

Pakcelona CC were placed sixth in Group A with 4 points to their credit. They managed to win two of their seven matches.

Bengali CC and Hawks CC occupied the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They finished with 2 points apiece, courtesy of a solitary win each that they registered.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the thirteenth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 262 runs in the six matches he has played, with a 79-run knock as his best effort. Ahmed has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 204.68 and has struck 15 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Prince Dhiman of Pak Montcada CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 233 runs to his name. He has an 80-run inning as his highest score. Dhiman also has an impressive strike rate of 194.16 with his runs comprising of 22 fours and 16 maximums.

Ishan Patel of Raval Sporting CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 189 runs in the seven matches he has played, with an unbeaten 59 as his top score. Patel has not been a slouch either, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 187.12 with the help of 19 fours and 11 hits across the boundary.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Riaz Howlader of Bengali CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 13 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 12 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 5/12 as his best effort but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 13.38 runs per over.

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona and Ibrar Hussain of Pak Montcada CC are the joint second-highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 11 wickets apiece, with the former placed higher due to his much better economy rate.

Khan's spell of 5/9 is the best bowling figures of the tournament thus far, and he also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.00. Hussain has a spell of 3/8 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.36.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will today have the chance to finish at the top of the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 after the group stage.