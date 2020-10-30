Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 29 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on October 30, followed by the third-place playoff match and the all-important final.

Catalunya CC finished atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 14 points to their credit. They won all their seven group stage encounters.

Falco CC and Pak Montcada CC were placed second and third respectively in Group B, with 10 points each in their respective kitties. Both the teams won five matches apiece, with the former pipping the latter for a semi-final spot based on their slightly better net run rate.

Raval Sporting CC ended up with the fourth position in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 8 points to their name. They emerged victorious in four of their seven encounters.

Gracia CC, Men In Blue CC and Joves Units CC occupy the next three spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The three teams finished the tournament with 4 points apiece, having won a couple of matches each.

Hira CC Sabadell ended as the wooden spoon holders in Group B. They only managed to win one of their seven encounters for the 2 points in their bag.

United CC Girona will be crossing swords against Falco CC in the first semi-final of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, followed by the other penultimate round match between Catalunya CC and Kings CC.

The losing semi-finalists will face off in the third-place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of the preliminary stage matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 287 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 79-run knock as his top score. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 205.00 and has struck 20 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman in the league phase.

Prince Dhiman of Pak Montcada CC occupies the second position in the list of highest run-getters, with 233 runs coming from his willow. He has an 80-run inning as his highest score. Dhiman also has an impressive strike rate of 194.16, with his runs comprising of 22 fours and 16 hits over the rope.

Shahid Nazir of Joves Units CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 221 runs in the seven matches he has played, with an unbeaten 116 as his top score. Nazir has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 240.21 with the help of 13 fours and 22 maximums.

With Awais Ahmed having built up a big lead, the other batsmen from the four semi-finalists might find it difficult to displace him from the top of the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Pak Montcada CC is the highest wicket-taker of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters, with 13 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 3/8 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.30.

Riaz Howlader of Bengali CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers with 12 wickets to his name. He has a spell of 5/12 as his best effort but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 13.38 runs per over.

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona and Nawazish Ali of Pak Montcada CC are the joint third-highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 11 wickets each, with the former placed higher due to his much better economy rate.

Khan's spell of 5/9 is the best bowling figures of the tournament thus far, and he also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.00. Ali has a spell of 3/12 as his best returns but has conceded an average of 9.61 runs per over.

With Pak Montcada CC not having qualified for the knockout stage, the bowlers from the four semi-finalists would be looking to overhaul Ibrar Hussain and finish as the highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.