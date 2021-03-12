Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 11 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned on Friday, March 12.

The final five Group D encounters were played on March 11.

Badalona Shaheen finished atop the Group D points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They won eight of their 10 matches, collecting 16 points in the process.

Falco and Hawks, with 12 points apiece, followed the table-toppers. The Trinitat Royal Stars occupy fourth spot in the Group D, with 10 points to their name.

The Punjab Warriors and Black Panthers, with six and four points respectively, brought up the rear of the Group D points table.

The Catalunya Tigers will face Raval Sporting in the first semi-final of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Pak I Care will cross swords against Badalona Shaheen in another last-four encounter.

This will be followed by a third-place playoff match between the losing semi-finalists. The winners of the two semi-finals will play the all-important title-decider.

The standings in the four groups at the conclusion of the league phase of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Minhaj finished as the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 after the group phase. He amassed 389 runs in 10 innings, with an unbeaten 107 being his top score. Ahmed had an impressive strike rate of 228.82, and struck 20 fours and 40 sixes.

Advertisement

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 386 runs in nine matches, with 116 being his best effort. Ali has scored his runs at a strike rate of 219.31, with the help of 25 fours and 36 maximums.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj occupies third position on the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He scored 369 runs in 10 encounters, with an unbeaten 84-run knock being his highest score. Butt's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 230.62, and included 25 boundaries and 35 sixes.

Apart from Yasir Ali, the Raval Sporting duo of Kishitij Patel (321) and Karan Datta (318), Badalona Shaheen's Sarmad Ali (307), Catalunya Tigers' Mustansar Iqbal (304), and Pak I Care's Muhammad Ihsan (264) are the highest run-scorers from the four semi-finalists.

The Badalona Shaheen quartet of Babar Khan (198), Hamza Saleem (171), Bilawal Khan (163), and Malik Mati Ur Rehman (114), the Catalunya Tigers duo of Saqib Latif (147) and Muhammad Armghan Khan (105), and the Raval Sporting pair of Davinder Singh (137) and Gurwinder Sidhu (131) are the other players to have crossed the three-figure mark.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting, with 20 scalps, continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 5/14 and an acceptable economy rate of 7.45.

Mahyavanshi's teammate Sonu Jangra follows him on the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets to his credit. Jangra has a spell of 4/16 as his best returns and has a decent economy rate of 7.13.

Advertisement

Trilochan Singh of Gracia, who accounted for 15 opposition batsmen, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He had a best spell of 4/10 and conceded an average of 8.24 runs per over.

Other than Mahyavanshi and Jangra, the Badalona Shaheen trio of Dilawar Khan (13), Hamza Saleem (11), and Qasim Hussain (10), Dawood Masood (11) of Raval Sporting, Shehroz Ahmed (11) of Pak I Care, and Yasir Ali (9) of the Catalunya Tigers are the highest wicket-takers from the teams in action on Friday.

Razaqat Ali of the Catalunya Tigers, the Pak I Care pair of Muhammad Jafri and Muhammad Asim Butt, Amit Das of Raval Sporting, and Malik Sami Ur Rehman of Badalona Shaheen have all snared eight wickets thus far.