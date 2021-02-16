Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 15 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its sixth day of action on February 15, with five Group C matches played on the day.

The Group D teams will be plying their trades for the first time in the tournament on February 16, with five encounters featuring sides from the group scheduled for Tuesday.

Minhaj won both their matches yesterday to be placed atop the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with four points to their credit. They registered convincing wins against Bangladesh Kings and Raval Sporting.

Kharian, Bangladesh Kings, and Raval Sporting have two points apiece in their respective kitties courtesy of a solitary win each they registered on Monday. They are placed in that order based on their respective net run rates, with Kharian also having played just one match so far.

Skyways and Badalona Gladiators occupy the last two spots in the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. The two teams are yet to register a point in the tournament.

The team standings in Group A, B and C after the sixth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is still the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has smashed 188 runs in the four knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 74 as his highest score. Ihsan has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 235.00, with the help of nine fours and 20 sixes - the most by any batsman thus far.

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 149 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 43 as his top score. Rahman has an impressive strike rate of 160.21, and has struck 16 fours apart from seven hits over the boundary.

Mustansar Iqbal of Catalunya Tigers is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 141 runs in just three encounters, with his unbeaten 107 being the top score of the tournament so far. Iqbal's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 282.00, and include eight fours and 15 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care continues to be the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has accounted for eight wickets in the four matches he has played. Jafri has a spell of 3/11 as his best performance, and has an outstanding economy rate of 5.62.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers, with seven scalps, occupies the second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has returned figures of 3/14 as his best effort but has been quite expensive, as he has been taken for an average of 9.66 runs per over.

Mosaraf Hossain of Bengali is placed highest amongst the four bowlers who have snared six wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 to date, courtesy of his superior economy rate. Hossain has a best spell of 3/10 and has an impressive economy rate of 6.00.