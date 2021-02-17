Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 16 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on February 16, with five Group D encounters played on Tuesday.

The focus will shift to the Group C teams on February 17 as another five matches featuring sides from the group are to be played on Wednesday.

Falco, with four points to their name, are perched atop the Group D points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They registered wins over Punjab Warriors and Badalona Shaheen yesterday.

Trinitat Royal Stars, Badalona Shaheen, and Punjab Warriors have two points apiece in their respective kitties. While Trinitat Royal Stars emerged victorious in the only match they played on Tuesday, the latter two teams suffered defeats against Falco.

The Hawks and Black Panthers bring up the rear of the Group D points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. While the Hawks came up short in both their encounters on February 16, the Black Panthers suffered a reversal in the solitary match they played.

The standings in the four groups after the seventh day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has amassed 188 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 74 being his highest score. Ihsan has an excellent strike rate of 235.00, and has struck nine fours and 20 sixes.

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali is placed second on the list of highest run-getters. He has aggregated 149 runs in the five knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 43 his best effort. Rahman's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 160.21, and comprise of 16 fours and seven maximums.

Mustansar Iqbal of the Catalunya Tigers occupies third position in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 141 runs in just three encounters, with his unbeaten 107 still the highest individual score of the tournament. Iqbal has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 282.00, with the help of eight fours and 15 sixes.

The Minhaj duo of Asjad Butt (99) and Awais Ahmed (83) and Bangladesh Kings' Muhammad Masood (66) are the highest run-getters from the Group C teams.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care is the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has snared eight wickets in the four matches he has played. Jafri has a spell of 3/11 as his best effort, and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.62.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers is placed second in the wicket-taking charts, with seven scalps to his name. He has a best effort of 3/14 but has been on the expensive side as he has conceded an average of 9.66 runs per over.

Mosaraf Hossain of Bengali is among four bowlers who have taken six wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 so far. He occupies third spot on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Hossain has a spell of 3/10 as his best return and has an excellent economy rate of 6.00.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting, with four scalps, is the highest wicket-taker from the Group C teams. Khalid Mehmood of Minhaj, Jahanzaib Asghar of Kharian, Moshiur Rahman of Bangladesh Kings, and the Skyways duo of Adeel Arif and Rabi Asif have all accounted for three wickets apiece thus far.