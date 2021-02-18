Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 17 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its eighth day of action on February 17, with five Group C encounters played on the day.

The focus will shift back to Group D teams on Thursday, with another five matches featuring sides from the group scheduled to be played on February 18.

Minhaj and Raval Sporting, with six points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

Both teams have won three of their four encounters, with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Kharian are placed third in the group with four points in their bag. They have also lost just one encounter but have played one fewer match than the table-toppers.

Barcelona Gladiators and Bangladesh Kings are the other Group C teams to have won a match in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. The Gladiators occupy the fourth spot in the points table due to their slightly better net run rate.

Skyways have been on the receiving end of all their four encounters thus far and are yet to register a point in the tournament.

The standings in the four groups after the eighth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asjad Butt of Minhaj has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has smashed 248 runs in the four knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 84 as his highest score. Butt has an outstanding strike rate of 243.13 and has struck twelve fours and 26 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care has slipped to the second spot in the highest run-getters list. He has amassed 188 runs in the four encounters he has played, with an unbeaten 74 being his best effort.

Ihsan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 235.00 and include nine fours and 20 maximums.

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali is placed third on the run-scoring charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 149 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 43 as his top score.

Rahman has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.21, with the help of 16 fours and seven hits over the boundary.

The Falco trio of Ijaz Ahmad (64), Adeel Sarwar (62), Abid Shahzad (47), Punjab Warriors' Tejpal Singh (62), and the Hawks duo of Aamir Javid (42) and Umar Latif (42) are the highest run-getters from the teams in action today.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting is the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has accounted for nine wickets in the four matches he has played. Jangra has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance, and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.14.

Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care and Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting, with eight scalps apiece, occupy the second and third spots on the wicket-taking charts. The former is placed higher due to his much better economy rate.

Jafri has a best spell of 3/11 and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.62. Mahyavanshi has returned figures of 3/9 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.25.

Moazzam Rafique of Falco, Aqeel Ansar of Trinitat Royal Stars, and Shakil Ahmed of Hawks, with three wickets apiece, are the highest wicket-takers from the Group D teams in action today.