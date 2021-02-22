Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 21 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its tenth day of action on February 19, with five Group C encounters played on the day.

The Group B teams will display their wares again on February 22, with five matches featuring sides from the group scheduled for Monday.

Minhaj and Raval Sporting, with eight points apiece, occupy the top two positions in the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both teams have won four of their five matches, with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Bangladesh Kings and Kharian are placed third and fourth on the Group C points table. The two teams have six points apiece and are separated by their net run rates.

Barcelona Gladiators is the other Group C team to have registered a win in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They put it across Skyways for the two points in their kitty.

Skyways have come up short in all five encounters they have played thus far and are placed last on the Group C points table.

The standings in the four groups after the tenth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asjad Butt of Minhaj has consolidated his position at the top of the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 266 runs in the five encounters he has played, with an unbeaten 84 as his highest score. Butt has an outstanding strike rate of 239.64 and has struck thirteen fours and 28 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Adeel Sarwar of Falco continues to be the second-highest run-getter. He has amassed 193 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 91-run knock being his top score. Sarwar has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 216.85, with the help of thirteen fours and nineteen hits over the boundary.

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is placed third on the run-scoring charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 188 runs in the four knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 74 as his best effort. Ihsan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 235.00, and include nine fours and twenty maximums.

Apart from Muhammad Ihsan, Ripoll Warriors' Mohsin Ali (99) and the Pakcelona due of Shahzad Khan (96) and Muhammad Amir Raza (84) are the highest run-getters from the teams in action on February 22.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting is still the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has accounted for twelve wickets in the five matches he has played. Jangra has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance, and has a decent economy rate of 7.44.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi, also from Raval Sporting, has climbed to the second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has snared eleven scalps in the ten overs he has bowled. Mahyavanshi has a best effort of 3/9 and an impressive economy rate of 6.80.

Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Jafri, and Adeel Arif have taken eight wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Ansar of Trinitat Royal Stars has returned figures of 4/8 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.00.

Other than Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care, Ripoll Warriors' Aamir Shahzad and City Lions' Raja Sikandar, with six wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers from the Group B teams.

Barna Royals' Syed Gulraiz Hussain and City Lions' Zahid Nawaz have both scalped four wickets apiece so far.