Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 22 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 was supposed to have its eleventh day of action on February 22, but all five Group B encounters scheduled for the day were abandoned.

The focus will shift back to Group A on February 23, with five matches featuring sides from the group scheduled for Tuesday.

Pak I Care continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They dropped their first points on Monday due to an abandoned encounter, after four consecutive wins in the first week of the tournament.

Barna Royals occupy the second spot in the Group B points table. They have six points in their kitty, courtesy of a couple of wins and abandoned encounters each.

Ripoll Warriors, with five points, are placed third on the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They got a point through an abandoned encounter apart from a couple of victories.

City Lions have four points in their bag. They got the better of Pakcelona for their solitary win and got a couple of points from abandoned matches.

Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell, with three points each, bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. While Pakcelona have registered a victory, Hira Sabadell have got all their points through abandoned encounters.

The standings in the four groups after the eleventh day of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asjad Butt of Minhaj is the highest run-scorer of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 thus far. He has blasted 266 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 84 as his best effort. Butt has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 239.64, with the help of thirteen fours and 28 sixes.

Adeel Sarwar of Falco occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has aggregated 193 runs in the four encounters he has played, with a 91-run knock being his highest score. Sarwar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 216.85, and include thirteen fours and nineteen hits over the boundary.

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is placed third on the run-scoring charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 188 runs in the four innings he has played, with an unbeaten 74 as his top score. Ihsan has an excellent strike rate of 235.00, and has struck nine fours and twenty maximums.

Bengali's Shafiqur Rahman (149) and the Catalunya Tigers duo of Mustansar Iqbal (141) and Yasir Ali (129) are the highest run-getters from the Group A teams. They are followed by Gurwinder Bajwa and Kuldeep Lal, the two Gracia players have scored 108 runs apiece, and Tamjid Bepari (103) of Bengali.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting is the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has scalped twelve wickets in the nine overs he has bowled. Jangra has a best spell of 4/16 and a decent economy rate of 7.44.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi, another bowler from Raval Sporting, occupies the second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has snared eleven scalps in the five matches he has played. Mahyavanshi has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort and an impressive economy rate of 6.80.

Aqeel Ansar of Trinitat Royal Stars is among three bowlers who have accounted for eight wickets each in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He is placed higher than the other two bowlers because of his better economy rate.

Ansar has a spell of 4/8 as his best performance and has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 5.00 runs per over.

Catalunya Tigers' Yasir Ali (7), Bengali's Mosaraf Hossain (6), and XI Stars' Umar Riaz (6) are the highest wicket-takers from the teams in action on February 23. Ghulam Dastgeer of Catalunya Tigers, Trilochan Singh of Gracia, and Hamza Khan of XI Stars have scalped five wickets apiece.