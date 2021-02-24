Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 23 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its twelfth day of action on February 23, with five Group A encounters played on the day.

The Group B teams will be plying their trades on February 24, with five matches featuring sides from the group scheduled for Wednesday.

Catalunya Tigers, Gracia, and Men in Blue occupy the top three spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with nine points each in their respective kitties. The three teams are placed in that order based on their net run rates, with the Tigers also having played a match fewer.

Bengali have slipped to the fourth position in Group A after suffering reversals in both their encounters on February 23. They have eight points to their name, courtesy of the four wins they have registered thus far.

Fateh is the other team to have won an encounter in Group A of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They got the better of XI Stars for their solitary win, with their other two points coming from two abandoned matches.

XI Stars are placed last in the Group A points table. Their only point came through an abandoned encounter, as they have suffered defeats in all their other five matches.

The standings in the four groups after the twelfth day of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the twelfth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 286 runs in the four matches he has played, with his unbeaten 156 being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far.

Bajwa has an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, and has struck thirteen fours and 32 sixes - the most by any batsman to date.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj has slipped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 266 runs in the five knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 84 as his best effort. Butt's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 239.64, and include thirteen fours and 28 maximums.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers is the third-highest run-getter of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 245 runs in the five encounters he has played, with a 116-run knock being his top score. Ali has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 231.13, with the help of thirteen fours and 25 hits over the rope.

Muhammad Ihsan (188) of Pak I Care, Mohsin Ali (99) of Ripoll Warriors, and Shahzad Khan (96) of Pakcelona are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on February 24. They are followed by Muhammad Amir Raza (84) of Pakcelona, Hamza Azhar (76) of Barna Royals, and Prince Dhiman (74) of Ripoll Warriors.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting continues to be the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 12 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has picked up twelve wickets in the five matches he has played. Jangra has a spell of 4/16 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.44.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi follows his teammate in the wicket-taking charts. He has accounted for eleven wickets in the tournament thus far. Mahyavanshi has returned figures of 3/9 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 6.80.

Kuldeep Lal of Gracia is placed third in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has accounted for ten wickets in the six encounters he has played. Lal has a best spell of 3/6 and has conceded an average of 7.35 runs per over.

Pak I Care's Muhammad Jafri (8), Ripoll Warriors' Aamir Shahzad (6), and City Lions' Raja Sikandar (6) are the highest wicket-takers from the Group B sides. Syed Gulraiz Hussain of Barna Royals and Zahid Nawaz of City Lions have scalped four wickets apiece.