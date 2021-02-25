Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 24 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its thirteenth day of action on February 24, with five Group B matches played on the day.

The focus will shift back to Group A on February 25, with five encounters featuring sides from the group scheduled for Thursday.

Pak I Care are perched atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with thirteen points to their credit. They have won all the six matches they have played apart from an abandoned encounter.

Ripoll Warriors, with nine points, occupy the second spot in the Group B points table. They have come up trumps in four of their seven encounters and got another point from an abandoned match.

City Lions and Barna Royals have six points each in their respective kitties. The former is placed higher on the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, courtesy of their slightly better net run rate, and have also played a match fewer than the latter.

Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell, with three points apiece, occupy the last two positions in the Group B points table. Both the teams are out of contention for a semi-final berth.

The standings in the four groups after the thirteenth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia continues to be the highest run-scorer after the thirteenth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has smashed 286 runs in the four knocks he has played, with his unbeaten 156 still the highest individual score of the tournament. Bajwa's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, and include thirteen fours and 32 maximums.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has aggregated 266 runs in the five encounters he has played, with an unbeaten 84 being his top score. Butt has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 239.64, with the help of thirteen fours and 28 hits over the rope.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers is placed third on the run-scoring charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 245 runs in the five matches he has played, with a 116-run knock as his best effort. Ali has an impressive strike rate of 231.13, and has struck thirteen fours and 25 sixes.

Advertisement

Apart from Gurwinder Bajwa and Yasir Ali, Catalunya Tigers' Mustansar Iqbal (195), Bengali's Shafiqur Rahman (181), and Men in Blue's Shankar Kaligatla (170) are the highest run-scorers from the Group A teams. They are followed by Kuldeep Lal (165) of Gracia and the Bengali duo of Omar Ali (110) and Riaz Howlader (105).

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting is still the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 13 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has scalped twelve wickets in the nine overs he has bowled. Jangra has a best spell of 4/16 and a decent economy rate of 7.44.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi, also from Raval Sporting, has picked up eleven wickets in the tournament to date. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and an impressive economy rate of 6.80.

Ripoll Warriors' Aamir Shahzad and Gracia's Kuldeep Lal follow the two Raval Sporting bowlers in the wicket-taking charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both the bowlers have accounted for ten wickets apiece, with the former placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Shahzad has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort and has conceded an average of just 7.00 runs per over.

Mosaraf Hossain (8) of Bengali, Yasir Ali (7) of Catalunya Tigers, Gurvinder Singh Sr (6) of Fateh, and Umar Riaz (6) of XI Stars are the highest wicket-takers from the sides in action on February 25.