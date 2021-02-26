Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 25 (Updated)

The 2021 Barcelona T10 League saw its 14th day of action on February 25, with five Group A matches played on the day.

The Group B teams will play on February 26 as five encounters featuring sides from the group are scheduled for Friday.

Catalunya Tigers are perched atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League. They have 13 points and are the favorites to reach the semi-finals.

Bengali, with 10 points to their name, occupy the second spot in Group A. However, they are out of contention for a knockout stage berth.

Gracia and Men in Blue are placed third and fourth in Group A of the Barcelona T10 League. Both teams have nine points apiece, with the former being the only side capable of challenging the table-toppers for a semi-final spot.

Fateh have six points in their kitty, while XI Stars, with three points, bring up the rear of the Group A points table.

The standings in the four groups after the 14th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021: Run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the 14th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 330 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 116-run knock as his best effort. Ali, who has an impressive strike rate of 221.47, has struck 20 fours and 32 maximums.

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia has slipped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 286 runs in the four encounters he has played, with his unbeaten 156 being the top score of the tournament. Bajwa, who has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, has hit 13 fours and 32 sixes.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 266 runs in five innings, with an unbeaten 84 being his highest score. Butt's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 239.64, and comprise of 13 fours and 28 sixes.

Muhammad Ihsan (188) of Pak I Care, Prince Dhiman (146) of Ripoll Warriors, and Ishtiaq Nazir (123) of Pakcelona are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on February 26. They are followed by Ripoll Warriors' Mohsin Ali (106) and the Pakcelona duo of Shahzad Khan (96) and Muhammad Amir Raza (84).

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting and Gurvinder Singh Sr of Fateh are currently the joint-highest wicket-takers in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have accounted for 12 dismissals apiece, with the former having a better economy rate.

Jangra, who has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance, has a decent economy rate of 7.44. Singh has a best effort of 4/22 and an acceptable economy rate of 8.00.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting is placed third on the wicket-taking charts, with 11 scalps to his name. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best returns and has an impressive economy rate of 6.80.

The Ripoll Warriors' duo of Aamir Shahzad (10) and Aqtadar Khan (9), and the Pak I Care pair of Muhammad Jafri (8) and Shehroz Ahmed (8) are the highest wicket-takers from the Group B Teams. Raja Sikandar of City Lions and Ali Imran of Pakcelona have picked up seven wickets each.