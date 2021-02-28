Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 27 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its fifteenth day of action on February 26, with five Group B matches played on the day.

A couple of Group B encounters that were abandoned earlier have been rescheduled for February 28. Hira Sabadell will be playing a match each against City Lions and Barna Royals on Sunday.

Pak I Care continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have won eight of the nine matches they have played, with the other encounter being abandoned, and are guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals.

Ripoll Warriors occupy the second spot in the Group B points table, with eleven points to their credit. They are followed by City Lions and Barna Royals, with eight and six points respectively.

Hira Sabadell and Pakcelona bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. The two teams have won just a solitary encounter each thus far although the former will be playing a couple of their abandoned matches on February 28.

The standings in the four groups after the fifteenth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 330 runs in the seven encounters he has played, with a 116-run knock as his top score. Ali's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 221.47, and include 20 fours and 32 hits over the rope.

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 286 runs in the four knocks he has played, with his unbeaten 156 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Bajwa has an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, and has struck 13 fours and 32 maximums.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj occupies the third position in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 266 runs in five matches, with an unbeaten 84 being his best effort. Butt has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 239.64, with the help of 13 fours and 28 sixes.

Hira Sabadell's Heera Laal (147) and Barna Royals' Hamza Azhar (97) are the highest run-scorers from the three teams in action on Sunday. The City Lions' trio of Ibrar Hussain, Kashif Shafi, and Raja Sikandar have scored 61 runs apiece thus far.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Aamir Shahzad of Ripoll Warriors, with 13 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 15 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and an acceptable economy rate of 7.86.

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting and Gurvinder Singh Sr of Fateh have picked up 12 wickets apiece. The former occupies the second spot in the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Jangra has a best effort of 4/16 and a decent economy rate of 7.44. Singh has a spell of 4/22 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 8.00 runs per over.

Raja Sikandar (10) of City Lions and Ikram Ul Haq (7) of Hira Sabadell are the highest wicket-takers from the Group B teams playing on February 28. City Lions' Zahid Nawaz and Hira Sabadell's Heera Laal have accounted for six opposition batsmen each.

Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali, Shafat Ali Syed, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, and Sufyan Anwar of Barna Royals have all picked up four wickets apiece.