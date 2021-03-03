Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 2 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its 17th full day of action on March 2, with five Group C matches played on the day.

The Group D teams will display their wares on Wednesday, with five encounters featuring sides from the group scheduled for March 3.

Raval Sporting are perched atop the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have won six of their seven matches for the twelve points in their kitty.

They are followed by Minhaj and Bangladesh Kings, with ten and eight points respectively. Both teams have suffered a couple of defeats thus far, with the latter having played a match fewer.

Kharian are placed fourth in the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have a 50 percent record to date, having won and lost three encounters each.

Barcelona Gladiators and Skyways bring up the rear of the Group C points table. The two teams have a couple of points apiece and are out of contention for a semi-final berth.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers is still the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 330 runs in the seven knocks he has played, with 116 his highest score. Ali has an excellent strike rate of 221.47 and has clubbed 20 fours and 32 maximums.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj has jumped to the second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 291 runs in seven encounters, with an unbeaten 84 being his best effort. Butt's runs have come at a strike rate of 240.49, and are studded with 16 boundaries and 30 hits over the rope.

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia has slipped to the third spot in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 286 runs in just four innings, his unbeaten 156 being the top score of the tournament. Bajwa has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, with the help of 13 fours and 32 sixes.

Adeel Sarwar (222) of Falco, Sarmad Ali (155) of Badalona Shaheen, and Muhammad Ali Meer (131) of Trinitat Royal Stars are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

They are followed by Falco's Abid Shahzad (116), the Hawks trio of Umar Latif (103), Aamir Javid (97), and Kamraan Zia (92), Badalona Shaheen's Babar Khan (99), Trinitat Royal Stars' Muhammad Fiaz Haider (89), Black Panthers' Puneet Shrimali (78) and Punjab Warriors' Tejpal Singh (74).

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavansh of Raval Sporting has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 16 scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 5/14 and an excellent economy rate of 6.50.

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting and Aamir Shahzad of the Ripoll Warriors have accounted for 13 opposition batsmen each. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Jangra has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and an impressive economy rate of 6.56. Shahzad has 3/9 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 7.86 runs per over.

The Trinitat Royal Stars trio of Aqeel Ansar (11), Sufian Ansar (8), and Mohsin Raza (7), the Badalona Shaheen pair of Hamza Saleem (8) and Qasim Hussain (7), and Hawks' Muhammad Shahbaz (7) are the highest wicket-takers from the Group D teams.

Muhammad Sheraz of Falco, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal of Trinitat Royal Stars, Dilawar Khan of Badalona Shaheen, Mohsin Ali of Punjab Warriors, and Shakil Ahmed of the Hawks have all picked up 5 wickets apiece thus far.