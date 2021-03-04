Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 3 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its 18th full day of action on March 3, with five Group D encounters played on the day.

The Group C teams will be seen plying their trade on March 4, with five matches featuring sides from the group scheduled on Thursday.

Falco and Trinitat Royal Stars, with ten points each, occupy the top two spots on the Group D points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both the teams have won five of their seven encounters, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Badalona Shaheen and Hawks follow the two table-toppers. The two teams have eight points apiece, with the former having a much superior net run rate and having also played a match fewer.

Punjab Warriors are placed fifth in Group D of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have registered a couple of wins for the four points in their kitty.

Black Panthers have come up short in all six matches they have played thus far and bring up the rear of the Group D points table.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 330 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 116-run knock as his top score. Ali has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 221.47, with the help of 20 fours and 32 hits over the boundary.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj occupies the second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 291 runs in seven knocks, with an unbeaten 84 being his highest score. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 240.49, and has struck 16 fours and 30 maximums.

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 286 runs in just four encounters, including the tournament-best score of an unbeaten 156. Bajwa's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, and include 13 boundaries and 32 sixes.

Advertisement

Apart from Asjad Butt, Raval Sporting's Kishitij Patel (160), the Bangladesh Kings duo of Sofiqul Islam (145) and Muhammad Masood (138), and Minhaj's Awais Ahmed (136) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Karan Datta of Raval Sporting and Adeel Ahmed of Kharian have scored 127 runs apiece. Adeel Arif (125) of Skyways, Davinder Singh (107) of Raval Sporting, and Qaiser Zulfiqar (102) of Kharian are the other players to have crossed the 100-run mark.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting is still the highest wicket-taker of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 16 scalps to his name. He has a best spell of 5/14 and an impressive economy rate of 6.50.

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting and Aamir Shahzad of the Ripoll Warriors follow Mahyavanshi with 13 wickets apiece. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Jangra has returns figures of 4/16 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 6.56 runs per over. Shahzad has a best effort of 3/9 and an acceptable economy rate of 7.86.

Advertisement

Other than Mahyavanshi and Jangra, Jahanzaib Asghar (9) of Kharian and Adeel Arif (8) of Skyways are the highest wicket-takers from the Group C teams. The Minhaj pair of Yasin Javaid and Ameer Hamzah, and Raval Sporting's Dawood Masood have picked up 7 wickets apiece.

They are followed by Raval Sporting's Manish Manwani, Kharian's Junaid Ali, Bangladesh Kings' Moshiur Rahman, the Skyways duo of Hamad Khalid and Rabi Asif, and the Minhaj trio of Amar Shahzad, Khalid Mehmood, and Zaka Ullah, who have all accounted for 6 opposition batsmen.