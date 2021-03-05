Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 4 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 19th full day of action on March 4, with five Group C matches played on the day.

The Group D teams will be back on the field on Friday, with five encounters featuring sides from the group scheduled for March 5.

Raval Sporting are perched atop the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have won eight of their nine encounters and have 16 points in their kitty.

Minhaj occupy second spot in Group C with 14 points. They are the only team in the group that can challenge Raval Sporting for a semi-final spot.

The Bangladesh Kings are placed third in Group C of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have registered five wins in eight matches but are out of contention for a knockout stage berth.

Kharian have six points in their bag, courtesy of three victories thus far. Barcelona Gladiators and Skyways have won just one solitary match each and occupy the last two positions in the group.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asjad Butt of Minhaj has emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 348 runs in nine matches, with an unbeaten 84 being his highest score. Butt's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 233.55, and include 24 fours and 33 sixes.

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers has dropped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 330 runs in seven innings, with a 116-run knock being his best effort. Ali has an impressive strike rate of 221.47, and has struck 20 fours and 32 maximums.

Kishitij Patel of Raval Sporting is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 295 runs in the tournament thus far, with 79 as his top score. Patel has scored his runs at a strike rate of 199.32, with the help of 25 fours and 23 sixes.

The Falco duo of Adeel Sarwar (258) and Abid Shahzad (158), Sarmad Ali (205) of Badalona Shaheen, and the Hawks trio of Umar Latif (155), Aamir Javid (140), and Kamraan Zia (122) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

They are followed by Muhammad Yaseen (118) of Falco, Babar Khan (110) of Badalona Shaheen, Tejpal Singh (91) of Punjab Warriors, and Puneet Shrimali (89) of Black Panthers.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 18 scalps to his name. He has a spell of 5/14 as his best effort and a decent economy rate of 7.50.

Sonu Jangra, also from Raval Sporting, has picked up 16 wickets to date. He has a best spell of 4/16 and has conceded an average of just 6.84 runs per over.

Aamir Shahzad of the Ripoll Warriors, with 13 scalps, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.86.

The Hawks duo of Muhammad Shahbaz (11) and Faisal Aslam (8), the Badalona Shaheen pair of Dilawar Khan (9) and Hamza Saleem (8), and Punjab Warriors' Mohsin Ali (8) are the highest-takers from the Group D teams playing on March 5.

Muhammad Sheraz of Falco and Qasim Hussain of Badalona Shaheen have each accounted for seven opposition batsmen, while Akram Ali of the Black Panthers has picked up six wickets thus far.