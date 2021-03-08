Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 7 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its 20th full day of action on March 5, with five Group D encounters played on the day.

The Group A teams will play their final preliminary phase matches on Monday, March 8.

Badalona Shaheen and Falco occupy the top two spots on the Group D points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both the teams have twelve points apiece, with the former having a much better net run rate and an additional game in hand.

Trinitat Royal Stars and Hawks are placed third and fourth on the Group D points table. The two sides have ten points each, although the former has played a couple of matches fewer than the latter.

Punjab Warriors and Black Panthers have four and two points in their respective kitties. Both the teams are out of contention for a semi-final spot.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asjad Butt of Minhaj continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 348 runs in nine matches, with an unbeaten 84 as his top score. Butt has an outstanding strike rate of 233.55, and has struck 24 fours and 33 maximums.

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 330 runs in seven knocks, with 116 being his best effort. Ali has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 221.47, with the help of 20 fours and 32 hits over the rope.

Adeel Sarwar of Falco has climbed to the third spot in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 305 runs in nine encounters, with a 91-run knock as his highest score. Sarwar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 207.48, and include 24 boundaries and 25 sixes.

Advertisement

Apart from Yasir Ali, Gurwinder Bajwa (286) of Gracia, the Men in Blue duo of Shubhdeep Deb (221) and Shankar Kaligatla (206), Mustansar Iqbal (197) of Catalunya Tigers, and Shafiqur Rahman (190) of Bengali are the highest run-scorers from the Group A teams.

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal (165), the Bengali quartet of Omar Ali (164), Riaz Howlader (117), Mosaraf Hossain (105), and Tamjid Bepari (103), the Catalunya Tigers' pair of Saqib Latif (147) and Muhammad Armghan Khan (103), XI Stars' Tabish Qahqous (125), and Fateh's Happy Singh (103) are the other batsmen to have crossed the three-figure mark.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting is still the highest wicket-taker in the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 18 scalps to his credit. He has a best spell of 5/14 and a decent economy rate of 7.50.

Sonu Jangra has picked up 16 wickets thus far and follows his teammate on the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.84.

Aamir Shahzad of the Ripoll Warriors has accounted for 13 opposition batsmen in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 to date. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 7.86 runs per over.

Gurvinder Singh Sr (12) of Fateh, Mosaraf Hossain (10) of Bengali, and Kuldeep Lal (10) of Gracia are the highest wicket-takers from the teams in action on Monday.

Advertisement

Catalunya Tigers' Yasir Ali, Gracia's Trilochan Singh, Fateh's Manjinder Singh Lovely, and the XI Stars duo of Umar Riaz and Tanveer Shah have snared 7 wickets each thus far.