Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 8 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 21st full day of action on March 8, with the last five Group A encounters played on the day.

The Group B teams will play their final preliminary phase matches on Tuesday, March 9.

Catalunya Tigers and Gracia finished atop Group A of the Barcelona T10 League. The two teams aggregated 15 points apiece, but the former qualified for the semi-finals due to their slightly better net run rate.

Bengali, with 10 points, occupy third spot in Group A. They are followed by Men in Blue, who have nine points.

Fateh are fifth in Group A of the Barcelona T10 League, with eight points in their kitty. XI Stars, who won just a solitary encounter in the tournament, finished with the wooden spoon in the group.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers has emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 386 runs in nine encounters, with 116 being his highest score. Ali has an excellent strike rate of 219.31, and has struck 25 fours and 36 maximums.

Minhaj's Asjad Butt has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 348 runs in nine matches, with an unbeaten 84 being his best effort. Butt's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 233.55, and comprise of 24 fours and 33 sixes.

Adeel Sarwar of Falco is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 305 runs thus far, with a 91-run being his top score. Sarwar has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 207.48, with the help of 24 boundaries and 25 sixes.

Heera Laal (252) of Hira Sabadell, Muhammad Ihsan (239) of Pak I Care, and Prince Dhiman (220) of the Ripoll Warriors are the highest run-scorers from the Group B teams.

Pakcelona's Ishtiaq Nazir (170), Ripoll Warriors' Mohsin Ali (161), Barna Royals' Hamza Azhar (129), and the City Lions duo of Aamar Shakoor (118) and Ibrar Hussain (100) are the other players to reach the three-figure mark.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 18 scalps to his name. He has a spell of 5/14 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.50 runs per over.

Mahyavanshi's teammate Sonu Jangra is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best returns and has an excellent economy rate of 6.84.

Gracia's Trilochan Singh has climbed to third spot in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 4/10 and an acceptable economy rate of 8.24.

The Ripoll Warriors pair of Aamir Shahzad (13) and Aqtadar Khan (11), Pak I Care's Shehroz Ahmed (11), and City Lions' Raja Sikandar (11) are the highest wicket-takers from the teams in action on Tuesday.

Heera Laal of Hira Sabadell has picked up nine wickets to date. Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care, Mohsin Ali of Ripoll Warriors, Ali Imran of Pakcelona, and Ikram Ul Haq of Hira Sabadell have each accounted for eight opposition batsmen.