Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 9 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its 22nd full day of action on March 9, with the last five Group B matches played on the day.

The Group C teams will play their final preliminary stage encounters on Wednesday, March 10.

Pak I Care, with nineteen points, finished atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They remain unbeaten in the league phase, with their only loss of point coming through an abandoned encounter.

City Lions were the runners-up in Group B, with thirteen points in their kitty. They were followed by Barna Royals and Ripoll Warriors, with eleven points apiece.

Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell brought up the rear of the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. The two teams registered just one win each in the tournament, with their other point coming through an abandoned encounter.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers continues to be the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 386 runs in nine innings, with 116 as his best effort. Ali has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 219.31, with the help of 25 boundaries and 36 sixes.

Minhaj's Asjad Butt is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 348 runs in nine encounters, with an unbeaten 84 being his top score. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 233.55, and has struck 24 fours and 33 maximums.

Adeel Sarwar of Falco occupies the third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has scored 305 runs to date, with a 91-run knock as his highest score. Sarwar has not been a slouch either, with his runs coming at a strike rate of 207.48 and comprising of 24 fours and 25 hits over the boundary.

Apart from Asjad Butt, the Raval Sporting duo of Kishitij Patel (295) and Karan Datta (249), Minhaj's Awais Ahmed (282), and Bangladesh Kings' Muhammad Masood (207) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Sofiqul Islam (163) of the Bangladesh Kings, the Skyways trio of Rabi Asif (153), Adeel Arif (133), and Adeel Shahzad (127), Shahid Nazir (139) of the Barcelona Gladiators, the Kharian duo of Adeel Ahmed (127) and Qaiser Zulfiqar (122), the Raval Sporting pair of Gurwinder Sidhu (123) and Davinder Singh (111), and Usman Mushtaq (117) of Minhaj are the other batsmen to have crossed the three-figure mark.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting is still the highest wicket-taker in the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 18 scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 5/14 and a decent economy rate of 7.50.

Sonu Jangra, another bowler from Raval Sporting, has accounted for 16 opposition batsmen to date. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and has conceded an average of just 6.84 runs per over.

Gracia's Trilochan Singh is placed third on the wicket-taking charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He had a spell of 4/10 as his best returns and finished with an acceptable economy rate of 8.24.

Other than Mahyavanshi and Jangra, the Minhaj pair of Yasin Javaid (11) and Amar Shahzad (9), Raval Sporting's Dawood Masood (10), and Kharian's Jahanzaib Asghar (10) are the highest wicket-takers from the Group C teams.

Amit Das of Raval Sporting and Adeel Arif of Skyways have scalped 8 wickets apiece. The Minhaj duo of Ameer Hamzah and Khalid Mehmood, and Bangladesh Kings' Moynul Islam have picked up 7 wickets each thus far.