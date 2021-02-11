Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 10 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its third day of action on February 10, with five Group A matches played on the day.

The Group B teams will again display their wares on February 11, with five more matches featuring teams from the group scheduled for Thursday.

Bengali are perched atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all four encounters thus far for the eight points in their kitty and are the only unbeaten team in the group.

Men in Blue, with five points, occupy second spot in the group. They have won a couple of matches apart from a loss and an abandoned encounter each.

Gracia are placed third in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They put it across Fateh for their only win so far and got another point courtesy of an abandoned encounter.

Fateh have accrued two points because of a couple of abandoned matches on the first day of the tournament. They were on the receiving end in both their encounters on Day 3.

Catalunya Tigers and XI Stars have just one point each. The former has come up short in one encounter to date while the latter have lost two of their three matches.

The team standings in Group A and Group B after the third day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali has emerged as the highest run-scorer following the third day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has amassed 123 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 43 being his top score. Rahman's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 175.71 and include fourteen fours and six maximums.

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care and Tamjid Bepari of Bengali, with 97 runs apiece, are the joint second-highest run-getters of the tournament. The former is placed higher on the run-scoring charts due to his superior strike rate.

Ihsan has an unbeaten 74 as his highest score. He has an outstanding strike rate of 230.95 and has clubbed five fours and ten sixes.

Bepari has an unbeaten 42 as his best effort. He has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 176.36, with the help of three fours and eight hits across the boundary.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muhammad Jafri, Mosaraf Hossain, Trilochan Singh, and Umar Riaz have all taken four wickets apiece to be the joint highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

The top four are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Jafri of Pak I Care has a spell of 3/11 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

Hossain of Bengali returned figures of 3/10 as his best performance and has an impressive economy rate of 6.50.

Gracia's Singh came up with a spell of 4/10 on Wednesday, the best figures of the tournament to date. He has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of 7.25 runs per over.