Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 11 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its fourth day of action on February 11, with five Group B encounters played on the day.

Friday will see another five matches featuring teams from Group A being played before a two-day weekend break.

Pak I Care are sitting pretty at the top of the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have emerged triumphant in all four of their encounters and have eight points in their bag.

Barna Royals and Ripoll Warriors, with four points each, follow the table-toppers in Group B. The former occupies second spot, owing to their slightly better net run rate, and have also played a match fewer than the Ripoll Warriors.

City Lions and Pakcelona are placed fourth and fifth in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both teams have registered solitary wins each thus far and are separated on the points table by their net run rate.

Hira Sabadell bring up the rear of the Group B points table and are yet to open their account. They have suffered reversals in both the encounters they have played to date.

The team standings in Group A and Group B after the fourth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care has regained top spot in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has blasted 188 runs in the four matches he has played, with his unbeaten 74 still being the highest individual score of the tournament.

Ihsan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 235.00, with the help of nine fours and 20 sixes - the most struck by any batsman so far.

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali has slipped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 123 runs in the four encounters he has played, with an unbeaten 43 being his best effort.

Rahman has an impressive strike rate of 175.71 and has struck 14 fours along with six hits across the boundary.

Mohsin Ali of Ripoll Warriors is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has amassed 99 runs in his four innings, with a 48-run knock as his top score. Ali's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 220.00 and comprise of four boundaries and 12 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care has emerged as the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has snared eight wickets in the four encounters he has played. Jafri has a best spell of 3/11 and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.62.

Aamir Shahzad of Ripoll Warriors and Raja Sikandar of City Lions have accounted for six wickets apiece thus far. They are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Shahzad has a spell of 2/6 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.85.

Sikandar has returned figures of 3/14 as his best effort but has been a little expensive as he has conceded an average of 9.40 runs per over.