Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 14 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its fifth day of action on February 12, with five Group A encounters played on the day.

The Group C teams will be starting their campaigns in the tournament on February 15, with five matches featuring teams from the group scheduled for Monday.

Bengali occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with eight points to their credit. They have won four of their five encounters, with their only reversal coming against Gracia.

Catalunya Tigers emerged victorious in all three of their matches on Friday to climb to second position in the group. They have seven points in their kitty courtesy of those three wins and an abandoned encounter.

Gracia and Men in Blue, with five points apiece, are placed third and fourth in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both teams have won and lost a couple of encounters each, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Fateh is the other team to have won an encounter in the group. They put it across XI Stars for their solitary win and got a couple of points from their two abandoned matches.

XI Stars bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Apart from an abandoned encounter, they have suffered defeats in all their other four matches.

The team standings in Group A and Group B after the fifth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has amassed 188 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 74 as his top score. Ihsan has an excellent strike rate of 235.00 and has struck nine fours and 20 sixes - the most by any batsman to date.

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali is placed second on the list of highest run-getters. He has aggregated 149 runs in the five encounters he has played, with an unbeaten 43 being his best effort. Rahman's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 160.21, and include 16 fours along with seven hits over the rope.

Mustansar Iqbal of Catalunya Tigers occupies the third spot in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 141 runs in just three knocks, with his unbeaten 107 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care is still the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has scalped eight wickets in the four encounters he has played. Jafri has a spell of 3/11 as his best returns, and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.62.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers, with seven wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/14 but has been a little expensive, as he has conceded an average of 9.66 runs per over.

Mosaraf Hossain, Aamir Shahzad, Raja Sikandar, and Umar Riaz have accounted for six wickets each in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Hossain of Bengali has returned figures of 3/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.00.