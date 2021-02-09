Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 8 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its first taste of action on February 8, with five Group A matches played on the day.

The focus will now shift to Group B, with another five encounters featuring teams from the group scheduled to be played on Tuesday, February 9.

Bengali won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 Group A points table with four points in their kitty.

They put it across Catalunya Tigers and Men in Blue in their two matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Fateh are placed second in the Group A points table, with two points to their name. They had the misfortune of both their matches on Day 1 being abandoned.

Gracia, XI Stars, Catalunya Tigers, and Men in Blue have a point each and are placed in that order in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 Group A points table.

All the four teams had an abandoned encounter each, with Catalunya Tigers and Men in Blue also suffering defeats at the hands of Bengali.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali is the highest run-scorer following the first day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He smashed a total of 85 runs in the two knocks he played on the opening day, with an unbeaten 43 as his highest score.

Rahman has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 193.18 and has struck ten fours and four sixes.

Shankar Kaligatla of Men in Blue occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. His unbeaten 51-run knock is the only half-century of the tournament so far.

Kaligatla's runs came at a decent strike rate of 145.71 and comprised two fours and four hits over the rope.

Saqib Latif of Catalunya Tigers is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He raced his way to an unbeaten 41 in the only encounter he played. Latif has an impressive strike rate of 186.36 and has clubbed four maximums apart from a solitary four.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Atul Kesar and Sachin Sudarshana, both from Men in Blue, emerged as the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

Both bowlers picked up two wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the charts due to his superior economy rate.

Kesar had figures of 2/6 in the only encounter he bowled and has an exceptional economy rate of 3.00.

Sudarshana had a spell of 2/20 in the same match but was on the expensive side, as he was taken for 10.00 runs per over.

Riaz Howlader of Bengali was among a host of bowlers who took a solitary wicket on the opening day of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He occupies the third spot on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Howlader has a spell of 1/17 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 6.25.

Players from the Group B teams will now have the chance today to make their presence felt in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.