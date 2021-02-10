Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 9 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 had its second day of action on February 9, with five Group B matches played on the day.

The focus will now shift back to Group A, with another five encounters featuring teams from the group scheduled to be played on February 10.

Pak I Care and Ripoll Warriors are placed atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their encounters on the second day and now have four points each in their respective kitties.

Barna Royals was the other team to have won a match on Day 2. They put it across City Lions in their solitary encounter yesterday.

City Lions, Hira Sabadell, and Pakcelona are yet to register a point in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

While the Lions lost their only match on Tuesday, the other two teams were on the receiving end in both their encounters.

The team standings in Group A and Group B after the second day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has smashed 97 runs in the two matches he has played, with his unbeaten 74 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far.

Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 230.95 and has struck five fours and ten sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Shafiqur Rahman of Bengali occupies second spot in the tournament's run-scoring charts. He amassed 85 runs in the two encounters he played on the first day of the tournament, with an unbeaten 43 his highest score.

Rahman's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 193.18 and include ten fours and four hits across the rope.

Heera Laal of Hira Sabadell is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has aggregated 60 runs in his two knocks thus far, with an unbeaten 49 being his best effort. Laal has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 157.89, with the help of four boundaries and maximums each.

Most Wickets

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muhammad Jafri of Pak I Care is the tournament's highest-taker after Day 2 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has scalped four wickets in the two encounters he has played. Jafri's spell of 3/11 is the best bowling performance of the tournament to date, and he has an impressive economy rate of 5.50.

Raja Sikandar of City Lions and Aamir Shahzad of Ripoll Warriors are among four bowlers who have accounted for three wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 so far.

They are placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates compared to the other two bowlers.

Sikandar returned figures of 3/14 in the only spell he bowled and has a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Shahzad has a spell of 2/15 as his best effort and has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of 7.33 runs per over.