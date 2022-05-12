BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 Match 15

Barmy Army Women will take on Warriors Women in match number 15 of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Barmy Army Women have been in top form this season. They have won three games and have lost just and are second in the points table. Meanwhile, Warriors Women have lost all their four encounters and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

BAR-W vs WAR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Barmy Army Women: Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage Kumari, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight (c & wk), Roberta Avery, Fatima Sana, Tara Norris, Laura Cardoso, Rumana Ahmed, Selina Solman, Rubina Chhetry

Warriors Women: Hayley Matthews, Esha Oza Rohit, Mignon Du Preez, Shameelah Mosweu, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Yasmeen Khan, Kathryn Bryce, Celeste Raack, Udeshika Prabodhani, Mariana Martinez, Georgia Redmayne

Match Details

Match: BAR-W vs WAR-W

Date & Time: May 12th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. The average score batting first is 148. Teams batting first and chasing have won almost the same number of games so far.

Today’s BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne missed the last game but might return to the playing XI in this encounter. She has scored 161 runs in three games so far.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt has been batting well and has mustered 128 runs in four matches while striking at 129.29.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin has been superb with the bat and has amassed 171 runs in four innings. She also has one wicket to her name.

Hayley Matthews has been one of the best players for WAR-W. She has scored 101 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Tara Norris has bowled well and has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 6.57.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Deandra Dottin (BAR-W): 284 points

Hayley Matthews (WAR-W): 241 points

Heather Knight (BAR-W): 191 points

Laura Wolvaardt (BAR-W): 191 points

Esha Oza Rohit (WAR-W): 114 points

Important stats for BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Deandra Dottin: 171 runs & 1 wicket

Laura Wolvaardt: 128 runs

Hayley Matthews: 101 runs & 3 wickets

Georgia Redmayne: 161 runs

BAR-W vs WAR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Esha Oza Rohit, Kavisha Egodage Kumari, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Rumana Ahmed, Celeste Raack, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana

Captain: Deandra Dottin Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

Dream11 Team for Barmy Army Women vs Warriors Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Esha Oza Rohit, Kavisha Egodage Kumari, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Celeste Raack, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana

Captain: Hayley Matthews Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Edited by Diptanil Roy