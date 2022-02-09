BAV vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Bronze final

Bavaria (BAV) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in the Bronze Final of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The game will take place on Wednesday, February 9, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

Bavaria finished third in the points table with four wins and four losses in the eight matches they played in the league round. Bavaria's suffered a defeat in their last match which they would like to forget and will aim to come on top in this must-win game.

Meanwhile, the Pirates did not fare well in the league stage of the tournament, as they ended up being the last team to qualify. Their confidence from winning the last match will certainly motivate them to give their best effort when they face Bavaria.

BAV vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

BAV XI

Andrew Reyes, Andrew Cromb, Robin Petrie, Kenroy Nestor, M Farrell, Samarth Bodha, Richard Buzaglo (wk), Christian Lowe, Erin Barnett, Iain Latin (c), Ryan Grimes

PIR XI

Kieron Ferrary (c & wk), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Stevan Gillbert, Ravi Panchal, Richard Hatchman, Nadeem Hussain, Mark Garratt, Asif Tarar, Nikhil Advani, Richard Cunningham

Match Details

Match: Bavaria vs Pirates, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: February 9, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex has been a balanced one so far this tournament, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 90 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's BAVvs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kieron Ferrary: The keeper-batter has collected 151 runs in his last eight innings at an average of 18.87. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Nadeem Hussain: He has scored 97 runs in his last six games at an average of 16.66. Nadeem's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your BAV vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Iain Latin: He consistently performs well for his team. Latin has scored 207 runs and picked up three wickets in his last seven games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAV vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Samrth Bodha: Samarth's wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked, as he has picked up eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.00. This makes Bodha a must-have in your BAV vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BAV vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Adetayo Atoloye (PIR): 131 points

Christian Lowe (BAV): 179 points

Ric Hatchman (PIR): 230 points

Key stats for BAV vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce - 92 runs and four wickets in his last eight games; batting average: 11.5.

Kayron Ferrary – 138 runs in his last six games; batting average: 23.00.

Ravi Panchal - 153 runs and three wickets in his last eight games; batting average: 19.12.

BAV vs PIR Dream11 Prediction

BAV vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kieron Ferrary, Adetayo Atoloye, Asif Tarar, Nadeem Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

Captain: Iain Latin. Vice-captain: Ravi Panchal

BAV vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kieron Ferrary, Adetayo Atoloye, Robin Petrie, Nadeem Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Iain Latin. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar