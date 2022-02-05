BAV vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 13 & 14

Bavaria (BAV) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in the 13th and 14th matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Saturday, February 5, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

The Pirates lost a close match to the Calpe Giants by 23 runs, extending their losing streak to four. As a result, they are one of the bottom teams in the tournament. It will be a do-or-die match for them.

Meanwhile, Bavaria have won their last two matches against the Sloggers after an indifferent start to their campaign. Their batters seem to have regained their form.

BAV vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

BAV XI

Andrew Reyes, Andrew Cromb (wk), Iain Latin (c), Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Robin Petrie, Ian Farrell, Robert Alexander, Ryan Grimes, Christian Lowe, John Mathews

PIR XI

Kieron Ferrary (c & wk), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Nadeem Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani, William Peters, Asif Tarar, Barber Jones, Arun Purushotham

Match Details

Match: Bavaria vs Pirates, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: February 5, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor bowlers over batters. As the wicket is likely to slow here, bowlers with different armor will have an advantage. Anything above 80 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's BAV vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kieron Ferrary: The keeper-batter has collected 67 runs in his last four innings at a strike rate of 122.98. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Ian Farrell: He has scored 133 runs in his last eight games at an average of 16.62. Farrell's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your BAV vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Iain Latin: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Latin has scored 115 runs and picked up three wickets in his last four games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAV vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Samarth Bodha: He has been in good form with the ball, picking up three wickets in his last four games, and is also quite handy with his batting. That makes Bodha a must-have in your BAV vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BAV vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Kenroy Nestor (BAV): 147 points

Nikhil Advani (PIR): 131 points

Christian Lowe (BAV): 103 points

Key stats for BAV vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce - 61 runs and two wickets in his last four games; batting average: 15.25.

Andrew Reyes – 105 runs and two wickets in his last four games; batting average: 26.25.

Ravi Panchal - 40 runs and two wickets in his last four games; batting average: 10.00.

BAV vs PIR Dream11 Prediction

BAV vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kieron Ferrary, Adetayo Atoloye, Nadeem Hussain, Ian Farrell, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Andrew Reyes

BAV vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kieron Ferrary, Asif Tarar, Robert Alexander, Ian Farrell, Ravi Panchal, Nikhil Advani, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Ravi Panchal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar