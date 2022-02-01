BAV vs SLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 5 & 6

Bavaria (BAV) will take on Sloggers (SLG) in the fifth and sixth matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Tuesday, 1st February, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

Both teams will play their first matches of the season and would like to begin their campaign with a win.

BAV vs SLG Probable Playing XIs

BAV XI

Andrew Rodriguez, David Mitchell, Ian Farell, Robert Alexander, Andrew Cromb (wk), Iain Latin, Robin Petrie, Andrew Reyes, Kenroy Nestor, Ryan Grimes, S.Bodha/Christopher Gomila.

SLG XI

Julian Freyone, Kayron Stagno, Jorgen Haveland, Luke Collado (wk), Mark Bacarese, Matt Hunter, Jawwad Bokhari, Christian Barbara, Charles Harrison, Ryan Gonzalez, Timothy Reoch.

Match Details

Match: Bavaria vs Sloggers, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: 1st February 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, bowlers should come into play, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 90 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's BAV vs SLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Luke Collado: The keeper-batter has collected 24 runs in his last five innings at a strike rate of 58.53. He is expected to play a key role in these matches.

Batters

Ian Farrell: He has scored 125 runs in his last seven games at an average of 17.85. Farrell's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your BAV vs SLG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mark Bacarese: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Bacarese has scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets in his last three T20I games at an average of 12.00. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAV vs SLG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kenroy Nestor: He has been in good form with the ball, picking up eight wickets in his last 11 T20I games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BAV vs SLG Dream11 prediction team

Matt Hunter (SLG).

Ryan Gonzalez (SLG).

Robert Alexander (BAV).

Key stats for BAV vs SLG Dream11 prediction team

Kayron Stagno - 101 runs in his last seven games; batting average: 16.83.

Julian Freyone – 47 runs in his last six games.

Iain Latin - 213 runs and eight wickets in his last nine games; batting average: 30.42.

BAV vs SLG Dream11 Prediction

BAV vs SLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Luke Collado, Julian Freyone, Ian Farell, Kayron Stagno, Matt Hunter, Mark Bacarese, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, S.Bodha, Ryan Gonzalez.

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Mark Bacarese.

BAV vs SLG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luke Collado, Robert Alexander, Ian Farell, Kayron Stagno, Matt Hunter, Mark Bacarese, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Charles Harrison, S.Bodha, Ryan Gonzalez.

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Kayron Stagno.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee