BAV vs TAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 15 & 16

Bavaria (BAV) will take on Tarik (TAR) in the 15th and 16th matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Sunday, 6th February at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.
Tarik has been in decent form in European T10 2022, having won their last four matches in a row. They will enter the game after beating the Sloggers in the Super Over.
However, Bavaria's journey hasn't been easy so far. The side have managed to win just two out of their five matches. This season, they have lost several matches in the last few minutes, which may make their journey more difficult.
BAV vs TAR Probable Playing XIs
BAV XI
Andrew Reyes, Andrew Cromb, Robin Petrie, Kenroy Nestor, Ian Farrell, Samarth Bodha, Richard Buzaglo (c & wk), Christian Lowe, John Mathews, Julian Santos, Karl Santos
TAR XI
Avinash Pai (c & wk), Marc Gouws, Daniel Chandley, Amit Malhotra, Shaun Ainsworth, Sebastian Maynard, Maanav Nayak, Suresh Nelakurthi, Harshdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Matthew Whelan.
Match Details
Match: Bavaria vs Tarik, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.
Date and Time: February 6, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.
Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Europa sports complex has been a balanced one so far this tournament, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.
Today's BAV vs TAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Avinash Pai: The keeper-batter has collected 138 runs in his last six matches at a strike rate of 23.00. He is expected to play a key role in these matches.
Batters
Marc Gouws: Marc is a consistent batter for his side. He has smashed 96 runs in his last five games. Marc's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have for your BAV vs TAR Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
Andrew Reyes: Andrew is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 118 runs and has picked up four wickets in his last six games at an average of 19.66. Reyes could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAV vs TAR Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Samarth Bodha: He has been in good form, despite being a bit too expensive with the ball, bagging seven wickets in his last six games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
3 best players to pick in BAV vs TAR Dream11 prediction team
Kenroy Nestor (BAV): 215 points
Matthew Whelan (TAR): 110 points
Christian Lowe (BAV): 171 points
Key stats for BAV vs TAR Dream11 prediction team
Iain Latin - 137 runs and three wickets in his last five games; batting average: 27.4.
Sameer Nayak – 111 runs in his last four games; batting average: 27.75.
Maanav Nayak - 36 runs and four wickets in his last six games; bowling average: 19.25.
BAV vs TAR Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Pai, Richard Buzaglo, Marc Gouws, Matthew Whelan, Shaun Ainsworth, Andrew Reyes, Maanav Nayak, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe, Harshdeep Singh
Captain: Andrew Reyes Vice-captain: Maanav Nayak
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avinash Pai, Richard Buzaglo, Marc Gouws, Matthew Whelan, Shaun Ainsworth, Andrew Reyes, Maanav Nayak, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe, Daniel Chandley.
Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Maanav Nayak