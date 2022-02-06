BAV vs TAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 15 & 16

Bavaria (BAV) will take on Tarik (TAR) in the 15th and 16th matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Sunday, 6th February at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

Tarik has been in decent form in European T10 2022, having won their last four matches in a row. They will enter the game after beating the Sloggers in the Super Over.

However, Bavaria's journey hasn't been easy so far. The side have managed to win just two out of their five matches. This season, they have lost several matches in the last few minutes, which may make their journey more difficult.

BAV vs TAR Probable Playing XIs

BAV XI

Andrew Reyes, Andrew Cromb, Robin Petrie, Kenroy Nestor, Ian Farrell, Samarth Bodha, Richard Buzaglo (c & wk), Christian Lowe, John Mathews, Julian Santos, Karl Santos

TAR XI

Avinash Pai (c & wk), Marc Gouws, Daniel Chandley, Amit Malhotra, Shaun Ainsworth, Sebastian Maynard, Maanav Nayak, Suresh Nelakurthi, Harshdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Matthew Whelan.

Match Details

Match: Bavaria vs Tarik, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: February 6, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa sports complex has been a balanced one so far this tournament, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today's BAV vs TAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Avinash Pai: The keeper-batter has collected 138 runs in his last six matches at a strike rate of 23.00. He is expected to play a key role in these matches.

Batters

Marc Gouws: Marc is a consistent batter for his side. He has smashed 96 runs in his last five games. Marc's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have for your BAV vs TAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Andrew Reyes: Andrew is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 118 runs and has picked up four wickets in his last six games at an average of 19.66. Reyes could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAV vs TAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Samarth Bodha: He has been in good form, despite being a bit too expensive with the ball, bagging seven wickets in his last six games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BAV vs TAR Dream11 prediction team

Kenroy Nestor (BAV): 215 points

Matthew Whelan (TAR): 110 points

Christian Lowe (BAV): 171 points

Key stats for BAV vs TAR Dream11 prediction team

Iain Latin - 137 runs and three wickets in his last five games; batting average: 27.4.

Sameer Nayak – 111 runs in his last four games; batting average: 27.75.

Maanav Nayak - 36 runs and four wickets in his last six games; bowling average: 19.25.

BAV vs TAR Dream11 Prediction

BAV vs TAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Pai, Richard Buzaglo, Marc Gouws, Matthew Whelan, Shaun Ainsworth, Andrew Reyes, Maanav Nayak, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe, Harshdeep Singh

Captain: Andrew Reyes Vice-captain: Maanav Nayak

BAV vs TAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avinash Pai, Richard Buzaglo, Marc Gouws, Matthew Whelan, Shaun Ainsworth, Andrew Reyes, Maanav Nayak, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe, Daniel Chandley.

Captain: Iain Latin Vice-captain: Maanav Nayak

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee