BAW vs CRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 10

Barana Aute Warriors will take on Champagne Reef Divers in the 10th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Thursday.

Barana Aute Warriors have won just one of their two matches so far in the league. They are third in the league table and will be hopeful of picking up a run of winning matches. Meanwhile, Champagne Reef Divers have also won the same number of matches as their opponents. Their batting unit was dismal in the last game and they need improvement on that front.

BAW vs CRD Probable Playing 11 Today

BAW XI

Mervin Matthew, Jervin Benjamin (c & wk), Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Andy Matthew, Delroy Liverpool, Derry Auguiste, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Wayne Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin

CRD XI

Jervon Raphael, Micah Joseph (c), Nicholas Bruno, Jahseon Alexander, Alvinison Jolly, Esmael Lendor, Melvin Defoe (wk), Kharlon Hamilton, Donald Clarke, Adrien Matthew, Lee Louisy

Match Details

BAW vs CRD, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 26th May, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today’s BAW vs CRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Gian Benjamin is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is an explosive batter who can take on opposition bowling units in the middle order. He has scored 133 runs in 3 matches at an average of 66.50.

Batters

J Raphael will be hoping to improve his form. He has managed 64 runs in three matches and will be looking for a big knock here.

All-rounders

M Matthew is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He is expected to be influential in this game. He has scored 73 runs and has scalped two wickets and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Joseph is another player who has been in great form and should be on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 55 runs and has taken one wicket as well.

Bowlers

D Joseph has done wonders with the ball. He has scalped four wickets so far, and has also managed to add 19 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAW vs CRD Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin (BAW) – 274 points

M Matthew (BAW) – 181 points

D Joseph (BAW) – 170 points

M Joseph (CRD) – 129 points

E Lendor (CRD) – 114 points

Important stats for BAW vs CRD Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin: 133 runs

M Matthew: 73 runs and 2 wickets

D Joseph: 19 runs and 4 wickets

M Joseph: 55 runs and 1 wicket

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Today

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Benjamin, J Joseph, J Raphael, K Anselm, M Matthew, M Joseph, E Lendor, J Alexander, D Joseph, L Louisy, K Hamilton

Captain: J Benjamin, Vice-Captain: M Matthew

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Benjamin, J Joseph, J Raphael, K Anselm, D Liverpool, M Matthew, M Joseph, E Lendor, D Joseph, L Louisy, K Hamilton

Captain: M Joseph, Vice-Captain: D Joseph

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy