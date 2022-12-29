BAW vs CRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) squaring off against Champagne Reef Drivers (CRD) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday, December 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAW vs CRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Barana Aute Warriors have won three of their last four matches and will be curious to continue their dominating performance in the tournament. Champagne Reef Drivers, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

Champagne Reef Drivers will give it their all to win the match but the Barana Aute Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAW vs CRD Match Details

The 16th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on December 30 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAW vs CRD, Match 16

Date and Time: 30 December 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive abilities will be able to make the best use of short boundaries.

The last match played on this pitch was between Indian River Rowers and Sari Sari Sunrisers, where a total of 153 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BAW vs CRD Form Guide

BAW - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CRD - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

BAW vs CRD Probable Playing XI

BAW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Deon Burton, Stephen Naitram, Lex Magloire, Noelle Leo (wk), Vincent Lewis, Daneal Dupigny, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Anderson Burton, Ken jean, Ashwan Lockhart.

CRD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kershaski Jno Lewis, Shane Shillingford, Casimir Benjamin (wk), Stephan Pascal, Redhead Nicklaus, Sadrack Descartes, Kirsten Casimir, Jason Paris, Dionnie Rolle, Kimiah Straun, Abishai Etienne.

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Boucher

L Boucher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Gian is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Eugene

J Eugene and A Athanaze are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Anselm played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Henry

M Matthew and J Henry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Alexander is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Nedd

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Joseph and D Nedd. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Louisy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAW vs CRD match captain and vice-captain choices

L Boucher

L Boucher will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Boucher has already smashed 161 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

J Henry

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Henry as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. Henry has already smashed 113 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAW vs CRD, Match 16

J Joseph

L Boucher

A Athanaze

J Eugene

J Henry

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Drivers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Drivers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, J Gian.

Batters: J Eugene, K Anselm, A Athanaze.

All-rounders: M Matthew, J Henry.

Bowlers: D Nedd, J Joseph, L Louisy, F Benjamin.

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Drivers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, J Gian.

Batters: J Eugene, J Joseph, A Athanaze.

All-rounders: M Matthew, J Henry.

Bowlers: D Nedd, J Joseph, L Louisy, F Benjamin.

