Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers - Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10 2023

The Barana Aute Warriors will take on the Champagne Reef Divers in the 15th match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 at the Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday, June 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAW vs CRD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had an inconsistent run in this tournament. The Barana Aute Warriors and the Champagne Reef Divers have two wins and three losses each from five matches.

The Champagne Reef Divers’ last game was a huge win as they hunted down 76 with 3.5 overs to spare. Meanwhile, the Barana Aute Warriors have won two out of their last three games.

BAW vs CRD, Match Details

The 15th match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 between the Barana Aute Warriors and the Champagne Reef Divers will be played on June 1, 2023, at the Windsor Park, Roseau. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAW vs CRD

Date & Time: June 1, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The track at the Windsor Park in Roseau has been a good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores consistently. Thus, another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

BAW vs CRD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barana Aute Warriors: W, L, W, L, L

Champagne Reef Divers: W, L, L, L, W

BAW vs CRD Probable Playing 11 today

Barana Aute Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Barana Aute Warriors Probable Playing XI: Junior Henry, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Delroy Liverpool, Gilon Tyson, Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin, and Clement Marcellin.

Champagne Reef Divers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Champagne Reef Divers Probable Playing XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Sherlon George, Micah Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Sherwin Labassiere, Edmund Morancie, Jahseon Alexander, Kyron Phillip, Shaheim Ceasar, and Sharkeem Thomas.

Today’s BAW vs CRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jervin Gian Benjamin (5 matches, 71 runs)

Jervin Gian Benjamin has looked in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 71 runs with the bat and he has a strike rate of 124.56.

Top Batter Pick

Leniko Boucher (5 matches, 129 runs, 2 wickets)

Leniko Boucher has batted nicely throughout this competition. He has accumulated 129 runs in five games at a strike rate of 174.32. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Gilon Tyson (5 matches, 48 runs, 8 wickets)

Gilon Tyson is in top bowling form. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 48 runs in the two innings he has batted and he is striking at 228.57. He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition and has returned with eight wickets at an economy of 9.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Micah Joseph (5 matches, 38 runs, 4 wickets)

Micah Joseph has bowled well in this tournament. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.75. He has also got 38 runs while striking at 165.22 with the bat.

BAW vs CRD match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall (5 matches, 188 runs, 3 wickets)

Rahkeem Cornwall can have a huge all-round impact. The off-spinning all-rounder is at the top of the run charts and he has amassed 188 runs while striking at 223.81. He has taken three wickets with the ball.

Johnnel Eugene (5 matches, 159 runs)

Johnnel Eugene is in excellent batting form. He has aggregated 159 runs in five innings and he has a strike-rate of 180.68. He has hit 21 fours and five sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAW vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rahkeem Cornwall 188 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Gilon Tyson 48 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches Johnnel Eugene 159 runs in 5 matches Leniko Boucher 129 runs & 2 wickets in 5 matches Micah Joseph 38 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches

BAW vs CRD match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be crucial picks. Thus, the likes of Johnnel Eugene, Leniko Boucher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Gilon Tyson and Jahseon Alexander will be the ones to watch out for.

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers - Nature Isle T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Johnnel Eugene, Leniko Boucher, Junior Henry

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Gilon Tyson, Jahseon Alexander

Bowlers: Dylan Joseph, Micah Joseph, Kyron Phillip, Fabien Benjamin

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers - Nature Isle T10 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Johnnel Eugene, Leniko Boucher, Junior Henry, Kurtney Anselm

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Gilon Tyson, Jahseon Alexander

Bowlers: Dylan Joseph, Micah Joseph, Fabien Benjamin

