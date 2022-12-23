BAW vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 3

The Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will lock horns with the Indian River Rowers (IRR) in the third match of the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 at Windsor Park on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BAW vs IRR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Warriors are playing their second match of the tournament. They won their first match and are currently second in the points table with a positive net run rate of 2.300. Meanwhile, this will be the first match for the Indian River Rowers in this edition of the tournament.

The two teams played the final of the last edition where the Warriors emerged victorious. The Rowers will try to redeem themselves from the previous clash.

BAW vs IRR Match Details

BAW vs IRR, Dream Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 3

Date and Time: December 24, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

BAW vs IRR Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor park is a bit sluggish and is tough to score runs on. Moreover, it will be the same pitch on which two matches were already played on Thursday. So. a slowish wicket can be expected.

Last 2 matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches Won by Team Batting First: 1

Matches Won by Tam Batting Second: 1

Average 1st Innings Score: 95

Average 2nd Innings Score: 84

BAW vs IRR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barana Aute Warriors team/injury update

No major injury concerns.

BAW Playing XI

Junior Henry, Jervin Gian Benjamin (c and wk), Mervin Matthew, Johnnel Eugene, Kurtney Anselm, Gilon Tyson, Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Delroy Liverpool, Joel Mingo, and Erwin Burton.

Indian River Rowers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

IRR Playing XI

Deon Burton, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand, Noelle Leo, Vincent Lewis, Anderson Burton, Daneal Dupigny, Lex Magloire, Clement Marcellin, Ken Jean, and Kimanie Henry.

BAW vs IRR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jervin Benjamin ( 1 Match, 20 Runs, Strike Rate: 333)

The Warriors skipper is one of their mainstays in batting. He opens the innings and hence gets a good number of deliveries to score runs.

Top Batter Pick

Joel Durand

Joel Durand will play a major role in the batting of the Rowers. A top-order batter who can hit the ball hard is definitely a good pick for the match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Junior Henry ( 1 Match, 31 Runs, Strike Rate: 172)

The opening batter for the Warriors played a steady knock in the first match. Keeping him in the team ensures some guaranteed points.

Top Bowler Pick

Lex Magloire

The bowling of the Rowers will depend a lot on Magloire. Keeping him on the squad can give you some vital points, if and when he picks up wickets.

BAW vs IRR Match Captain and Vice Captain choices

Mervin Matthew

Matthew was demoted from his usual opening slot in the last match. It was a ploy to strengthen the middle order of the Warriors. Matthew stood upto the expectations of the team, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 165.

Johnnel Eugene

Eugene was there performing with both the bat and the ball for the Warriors in the first match. His all-round abilities make him a great captain or vice-captain choice.

Top 3 Picks for BAW vs IRR Dream 11 team

Jervin Benjamin - 20 runs in 1 match

Junior Henry - 31 runs in 1 match

Johnnel Eugene - 16 runs and two wickets in 1 match

BAW vs IRR Match Expert Tips

Alvinison Jolly is a very clever bowler and uses his variations to great effect. In the first match, he picked up one wicket but conceded just 13 runs in his two overs. So, Jolly could turn out to be a great budget pick for the match.

Take your Fantasy game to the next level!!! For more insights and fantasy tips, click here.

BAW vs IRR Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

BAW vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Nature Isle T10

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Joel Durand, Delroy Liverpool, Johnnel Eugene

All-rounders: Vincent Lewis, Mervin Matthew, Junior Henry

Bowlers: Lex Magloire, Clement Marcellin, Alvinison Jolly

BAW vs IRR Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

BAW vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Nature Isle T10

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Joel Durand, Delroy Liverpool, Johnnel Eugene

All-rounders: Vincent Lewis, Mervin Matthew, Junior Henry

Bowlers: Lex Magloire, Ken Jean, Alvinison Jolly

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes