BAW vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 2

Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will take on Indian River Rowers (IRR) in the second match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at the Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Monday.

The Warriors have a very balanced squad with a lot of experience. Kishawn Viville and Dylan Joseph could be their key players for them. Meanwhile, the River Rowers will depend heavily on Savio Anselm and Kyne Goerge.

BAW vs IRR Probable Playing XIs

BAW

Jervin Gian Benjamin, Delroy Liverpool, Kurtney Anselm, Shamoy Williams, Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin, Andy Matthew, Jeremy Issac, Mervin Matthew, Wayne Auguiste, Dylan Joseph.

IRR

Sherlon George, Rick James, Joel Durand, Kyne George, Sherwin Labassiere, Jamarley Benjamin, Garvin Marcellin, Lex Magloire, Savio Anselm, Vincent Lewis, Clement Marcellin.

Match Details

Match: BAW vs IRR, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 2.

Date and Time: May 23, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish, and slower bowlers could find some assistance. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first.

Today’s BAW vs IRR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Gian Benjamin is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is an explosive batter who can take on opposition bowlers in the middle order.

Batters

Although he's listed as a batter, S Anselm has dealt a lot of damage with the ball. He has picked up 14 wickets in four games at an economy of 3.11 and an average of 8.66.

Meanwhile, K Anselm could also prove to be dangerous with the ball. He has scored five runs and has picked up a wicket in the only T20 game he has played so far.

All-rounders

A Matthews is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in excellent form recently. He will be expected to be influential in this game.

Bowlers

G Marcellin will be expected to lead the bowling for his team. He has plenty of tools in his armoury.

Five best players to pick in BAW vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

A Matthew (BAW)

K George (IRR)

K Viville (BAW)

K Anselm (BAW)

S Anselm (IRR).

Key stats for BAW vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin: 78 runs in 4 games

S Anselm: 14 wickets in 4 games

K Viville: 63 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

K George: 51 runs in 6 games.

BAW vs IRR Dream11 Prediction

BAW vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Benjamin, K Viville, K Anselm, K George, S Anselm, A Matthew, F Benjamin, S Labassiere, G Marcellin, M Matthew, W Auguiste.

Captain: K Anselm. Vice-Captain: S Anselm.

BAW vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Benjamin, K Viville, K Anselm, R James, S Anselm, A Matthew, F Benjamin, S Labassiere, G Marcellin, M Matthew, W Auguiste.

Captain: J Benjamin. Vice-Captain: A Matthew.

Edited by Bhargav