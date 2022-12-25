BAW vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 8

The eighth Nature Isle T10 2022-23 match will be played on Monday, December 26, between Barana Aute Warriors and Sari Sari Sunrisers (BAW vs SSS). Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BAW vs SSS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, the best player picks, and reports.

The Barana Aute Warriors are one of the most challenging teams to beat in the competition. They have won both of their games so far and have looked in superb form.

Jervin Gian Benjamin, Kourtney Anselm, Johnnel Eugene, and Mervin Matthews were the stars of their victories. The Aute Warriors will look to the trio to lead them to victory once again on Monday as they look to make it three wins in a row.

Meanwhile, the Sari Sari Sunrisers started their season well, defeating The Valley Hikers by seven wickets. However, they fell short against the Titou Gorge Splashers in their second match, losing by eight runs.

They'll look to get back on track in this year's Nature Isle T10 with a better performance on Monday against the Aute Warriors.

BAW vs SSS Match Details

The eighth match of the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 will be played on Dec. 26 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, in West Indies. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, Nature Isle T10, Match 8.

Date and Time: December 26, 2022, 12:00 am IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

BAW vs SSS Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots.

Chasing is the ideal option here, though teams that have batted first have won three of the last five matches at this venue in this tournament.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first-innings score: 98.

Average second-inning score: 93.

BAW vs SSS Probable Playing XIs today

BAW team/injury news

No major injury concerns for the Barana Aute Warriors heading into this match.

BAW Probable Playing XI

Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Joel Mingo, Junior Henry, Erwin Burton, Alvinison Jolly, Jelani Joseph, Gilon Tyson.

SSS team/injury news

No major injury concerns for the Sari Sari Sunrisers ahead of this key encounter.

SSS Probable Playing XI

Casimir Benjamin (wk), Adrien Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Jason Parris, Kershaskie Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Shane Shillingford, Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun.

BAW vs SSS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Casimir Benjamin (62 runs in two matches, Average: 62.00)

Casimir Benjamin is a destructive batter and is due for a big innings. Benjamin will hope to capitalize whenever he gets the chance and this game could be a great opportunity for him. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well, making him an important pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Johnnel Eugene (39 runs & two wickets in two matches)

Johnnel Eugene scored 23 runs in his last outing at a strike rate of 176.92, while smashing five fours. He is a must-have in your BAW vs SSS Dream11 fantasy team.

Despite being listed as a batter, Eugene has also picked up two wickets in as many games and his bowling could get you additional points.

Top All-rounder Pick

Junior Henry (39 runs in two matches; Average: 19.50)

Junior Henry is a talented all-rounder who has excelled with the bat but is yet to shine with the ball. He will hope to hit his stride in the bowling department in the upcoming match.

Henry has amassed 39 runs at an average of 19.50 in this year's tournament, making him a good multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Redhead Nicklaus (Three wickets in two matches, E.R: 8.50)

Redhead Nicklaus is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team, picking up three scalps at an economy rate of 8.50 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your BAW vs SSS Dream11 fantasy team.

BAW vs SSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mervin Matthew

Mervin Matthew is an important player for the Barana Aute Warriors and is in decent form. He has amassed 37 runs at an average of 18.50 and has picked up one wicket in two games in this year's Nature Isle T10.

Matthew could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Jervin Benjamin

Jervin Benjamin is a decent wicket-keeper batter. He has scored a handy 55 runs in two games and has also been solid behind the stumps. This makes him a solid choice for the vice-captaincy in your BAW vs SSS Dream11 fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for BAW vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kurtney Anselm 12 runs & one wicket in two games Jno Lewis 55 runs in two games Kirsten Casimir 16 runs in two games Shane Shillingford Five runs & one wicket in two games Jelani Joseph Three wickets in two games

BAW vs SSS Match Expert Tips, 8th match

Jelani Joseph has scalped three wickets at this year's Nature Isle T10 and can score valuable runs in the middle order. This makes him an excellent pick for the captaincy option in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

BAW vs SSS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Fantasy Suggestion Team #1

Wicketkeeper: C Benjamin.

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Jno Lewis Johnnel Eugene (c).

All-rounders: S Shillingford, S Descartes, Mervin Matthew, Junior Henry (vc).

Bowlers: Jelani Joseph, R Niclaus, Alvinison Jolly.

BAW vs SSS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Fantasy Suggestion Team #2

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin.

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Jno Lewis Johnnel Eugene.

All-rounders: S Shillingford, S Descartes, Mervin Matthew (c), Junior Henry.

Bowlers: Jelani Joseph, R Niclaus (vc), K Straun.

