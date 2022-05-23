BAW vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 3

The third Nature Isle T10 2022 match will be conducted between Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) and Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) at the Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Monday, May 23.

The Barana Aute Warriors got off to a bad start, losing their first game by nine runs to the Indian River Rowers. Jerwin Benjamin scored 33 runs off 17 deliveries, but his team fell short of the 96-run target.

Sari Sari Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a well-balanced group and are eager to play their first game of the tournament.

BAW vs SSS Probable Playing XIs

BAW XI

Andy Matthew (c), Jervin Benjamin (wk), Mervin Matthew, Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Derry Auguiste, Delroy Liverpool, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Wayne Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin

SSS XI

Casimir Benjamin (wk), Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Clyde Pierre, Stephan Pascal, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant.

Match Details

Match: BAW vs SSS, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: May 23, 2022; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau.

Pitch Report

The conditions are conducive to batters as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything over 100 runs could be a par score.

Today’s BAW vs SSS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jervin Gian Benjamin: He had a good previous appearance with the bat, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 194.12. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Kurtney Anselm: Anselm had recently produced all-round performances, but he failed to score in their last game against the Indian River Rowers, managing only nine runs. Given his recent form, he is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Fabien Benjamin: He is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with both the bat and the ball. He was underwhelming in his previous encounter, but given his all-around skill-set, he is worth a fantasy pick.

Bowlers

Dylan Joseph: He performed well in his previous outing, grabbing one wicket at an economy rate of 11.50 and scoring 11 runs. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in BAW vs SSS Dream11 prediction team

Cheston Dangleben (SSS)

Fabien Benjamin (BAW)

Delroy Liverpool (SSS)

Morrel Burton (BAW)

Delroy Liverpool (SSS)

Key stats for BAW vs SSS Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal: 79 runs in six games.

Kishan Viville: Four wickets and 63 runs in four games.

Morrel Burton: One wicket in his previous outing.

BAW vs SSS Dream11 Prediction (Nature Isle T10 2022)

BAW vs SSS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin, Stephan Pascal, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Derry Auguiste, Romaine Paris, Shamoy Williams

Captain: Stephan Pascal. Vice-Captain: Jervin Benjamin.

BAW vs SSS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Benjamin, Casimir Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Cheston Dangleben, Dylan Joseph, Fabien Benjamin, Stephan Pascal, Joel Mingo, Anil Fontaine, Wayne Auguiste, Shamoy Williams

Captain: Fabien Benjamin. Vice-Captain: Stephan Pascal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee