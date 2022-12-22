BAW vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 1

The Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will lock horns with the Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the first match of the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 at Windsor Park on Thursday, December 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BAW vs TGS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.
The Warriors are the defending champions, while the Splashers topped the league table in the previous edition. Both teams have a reputation to protect and will be looking to start off the campaign with a win.
BAW vs TGS Match Details
BAW vs TGS, Dream Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 1
Date and Time: December 22, 2022, 9.30 pm IST
Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau
BAW vs TGS Pitch Report
The pitch will be a bit on the slower side. Faster bowlers with good slowers and spinners are expected to be the most effective on this track. The team winning the toss will look to bat first, as four of the last five matches have been won by the team batting first.
Last 5 Matches on this wicket
Matches Won by Team Batting First: 4
Matches Won by Tam Batting Second: 1
Average 1st Innings Score: 109
Average 2nd Innings Score: 89
BAW vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today
Barana Aute Warriors team/injury update
No major injury concerns.
BAW Playing XI
Mervin Matthew, Jervin Benjamin (c & wk), Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Delroy Liverpool, Derry Auguiste, Joel Mingo, Morrel Burton, Fabien Benjamin, Shamoy Williams, and Jeremy Issac.
Titou Gorge Splashers team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
TGS Playing XI
Jerlani Robinson (c & wk), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Sherwin Labassiere, Ajanim Tavernier, Niall Payne, John Matthew, and Shaheim Caesar.
BAW vs TGS Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jervin Benjamin
The Warriors skipper loves this venue. In 12 matches, he has scored runs at an average of 38.7 with a strike rate of 214.81.
Top Batter Pick
Kurtney Anslem
The right-handed batter can clear the boundaries with ease. Anselm can be a very crucial pick in your fantasy XI.
Top All-rounder Pick
Mervin Matthew
This all-rounder adds variety to the team and picks up points at crucial junctures in the game. Matthew opens the batting for his team and also bowls vital overs, thus making him a very important pick.
Top Bowler Pick
Fabien Benjamin
This medium pacer is someone who keeps it disciplined. Benjamin being a more or less economical bowler will give him some steady points.
BAW vs TGS Match Captain and Vice Captain choices
Mervin Matthew
The all-rounder is the best choice for the captain. In the T10 format, Mervin generally opens the innings and hence will get a good number of deliveries to score some runs, adding to this his bowling abilities.
Joel Mingo
This all-rounder is going to be a key pick. Mingo looks to give powerful finishes to the Warriors and also picks up valuable wickets with the ball.
Top 5 Picks for BAW vs TGS Dream 11 team
Jervin Benjamin
Sherwin Labassiere
Jerlani Robinson
Mervi Matthew
Fabien Benjamin
BAW vs TGS Match Expert Tips
Vivian Titre was one of the top performers for the Titou Gorge Splashers last season. The all-rounder picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches, which makes him a very crucial pick for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!!!! To get more such fantasy tips, click here.
BAW vs TGS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Jervin Gian Benjamin
Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Junior Jervier
All-rounders: Mervin Matthew, Malakai Xavier, Joel Mingo
Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Fabien Benjamin, Niall Payne
BAW vs TGS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Jervin Gian Benjamin
Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Junior Jervier
All-rounders: Vivan Titre, Mervin Matthew, Malakai Xavier
Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Fabien Benjamin, Niall Payne