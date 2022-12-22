BAW vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 1

The Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will lock horns with the Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the first match of the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 at Windsor Park on Thursday, December 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BAW vs TGS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Warriors are the defending champions, while the Splashers topped the league table in the previous edition. Both teams have a reputation to protect and will be looking to start off the campaign with a win.

BAW vs TGS Match Details

BAW vs TGS, Dream Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 1

Date and Time: December 22, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

BAW vs TGS Pitch Report

The pitch will be a bit on the slower side. Faster bowlers with good slowers and spinners are expected to be the most effective on this track. The team winning the toss will look to bat first, as four of the last five matches have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches on this wicket

Matches Won by Team Batting First: 4

Matches Won by Tam Batting Second: 1

Average 1st Innings Score: 109

Average 2nd Innings Score: 89

BAW vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

Barana Aute Warriors team/injury update

No major injury concerns.

BAW Playing XI

Mervin Matthew, Jervin Benjamin (c & wk), Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Delroy Liverpool, Derry Auguiste, Joel Mingo, Morrel Burton, Fabien Benjamin, Shamoy Williams, and Jeremy Issac.

Titou Gorge Splashers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

TGS Playing XI

Jerlani Robinson (c & wk), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Sherwin Labassiere, Ajanim Tavernier, Niall Payne, John Matthew, and Shaheim Caesar.

BAW vs TGS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jervin Benjamin

The Warriors skipper loves this venue. In 12 matches, he has scored runs at an average of 38.7 with a strike rate of 214.81.

Top Batter Pick

Kurtney Anslem

The right-handed batter can clear the boundaries with ease. Anselm can be a very crucial pick in your fantasy XI.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mervin Matthew

This all-rounder adds variety to the team and picks up points at crucial junctures in the game. Matthew opens the batting for his team and also bowls vital overs, thus making him a very important pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Fabien Benjamin

This medium pacer is someone who keeps it disciplined. Benjamin being a more or less economical bowler will give him some steady points.

BAW vs TGS Match Captain and Vice Captain choices

Mervin Matthew

The all-rounder is the best choice for the captain. In the T10 format, Mervin generally opens the innings and hence will get a good number of deliveries to score some runs, adding to this his bowling abilities.

Joel Mingo

This all-rounder is going to be a key pick. Mingo looks to give powerful finishes to the Warriors and also picks up valuable wickets with the ball.

Top 5 Picks for BAW vs TGS Dream 11 team

Jervin Benjamin

Sherwin Labassiere

Jerlani Robinson

Mervi Matthew

Fabien Benjamin

BAW vs TGS Match Expert Tips

Vivian Titre was one of the top performers for the Titou Gorge Splashers last season. The all-rounder picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches, which makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!!! To get more such fantasy tips, click here.

BAW vs TGS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, Nature Isle T10 Match 1

Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Junior Jervier

All-rounders: Mervin Matthew, Malakai Xavier, Joel Mingo

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Fabien Benjamin, Niall Payne

BAW vs TGS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

BAW vs TGS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jerlani Robinson, Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Junior Jervier

All-rounders: Vivan Titre, Mervin Matthew, Malakai Xavier

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Fabien Benjamin, Niall Payne

Poll : 0 votes