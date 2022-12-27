BAW vs TVH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 11

The Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will take on The Valley Hikers (TVH) in the 11th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAW vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Barana Aute Warriors and The Valley Hikers have had similar Nature Isle T10 2022-23 campaigns so far, with both winning two out of their three matches. Aute Warriors were on a two-match winning streak before succumbing to the Sari Sari Sunrisers by eight wickets in their last game. Meanwhile, Valley Hikers began their campaign with a loss to the Sunrisers but have since bounced back with two consecutive victories.

BAW vs TVH Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 will be played on December 27 at Windsor Park in Dominica. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAW vs TVH, Nature Isle T10 2022-23, Match 11

Date and Time: 27th December 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BAW vs TVH Pitch Report

The track at Windsor Park has favored the batters, with the shorter boundaries also playing into their hands.

Last 5 matches (Nature Isle T10 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 110.2

Average second-innings score: 95.4

BAW vs TVH Form Guide (Nature Isle T10 2022-23)

Barana Aute Warriors: L-W-W

The Valley Hikers: W-W-L

BAW vs TVH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barana Aute Warriors injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Barana Aute Warriors Probable Playing 11

Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Joel Mingo, Junior Henry, Erwin Burton, Alvinison Jolly, Jelani Joseph, Gilon Tyson.

The Valley Hikers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

The Valley Hikers Probable Playing 11

Gidron Pope, Sherlon George, Kevin James(C), Kyle Cabey, Kyron Phillip, Delaney Alexander, Brian Joseph, Jamie James, Rick James(WK), Alex Antoine, Jaiden Joseph, Elton Mark, Odiamar Honore.

BAW vs TVH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Gian Benjamin (3 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 183.64)

J Gian Benjamin will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your BAW vs TVH Dream11 fantasy team. He is his team's leading run-scorer with 101 runs in three matches at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 183.64.

Top Batter pick

J Eugene (3 matches, 42 runs and 3 wickets)

J Eugene has shone with both the bat and ball for the Barana Aute Warriors. He has slammed 42 runs at a strike rate of 175 in addition to taking three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

D Alexander (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

D Alexander has done an outstanding job with the ball, taking four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.50.

Top Bowler pick

A Antoine (3 matches, 43 runs and 2 wickets)

A Antoine has also done well for his side with both the bat and ball. He has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of over 195 in addition to taking two wickets.

BAW vs TVH match captain and vice-captain choices

G Pope

G Pope has been in wonderful form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer for his team and the third-highest in the Nature Isle T10 2022-23 with 112 runs in three matches at a strike rate of over 183. Pope has also claimed five wickets at a sensational economy rate of 4.50. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your BAW vs TVH Dream11 fantasy team.

J James

J James is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Valley Hikers with five scalps to his name so far at an economy rate of 4.44.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAW vs TVH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points G Pope 112 runs and 5 wickets 369 points J James 5 wickets 201 points J Gian Benjamin 101 runs 190 points D Alexander 4 wickets 176 points J Eugene 42 runs and 3 wickets 175 points

BAW vs TVH match expert tips

G Pope has been head and shoulders clear of any other player and will be extremely important for your BAW vs TVH Dream11 fantasy team.

BAW vs TVH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

BAW vs TVH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Gian Benjamin

Batters: G Pope (c), J Eugene, K Cabey, K Anselm

All-rounders: D Alexander, J Henry, M Matthew

Bowlers: J James (vc), A Antoine, J Joseph

BAW vs TVH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

BAW vs TVH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Gian Benjamin (c)

Batters: G Pope, J Eugene, K Cabey

All-rounders: D Alexander (vc), J Henry, M Matthew

Bowlers: J James, A Antoine, J Joseph, G Tyson

