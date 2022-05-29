BAW vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 19

In the 19th Nature Isle T10 2022 game on Monday, May 30, at Windsor Park in Dominica, Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will take on Valley Hikers (VH).

The Valley Hikers have struggled for consistency this season, winning only three of their six games so far. Although the likes of Clemenson Leblanc and Kevin James have done well, they are yet to play as a unit.

They now face an in-form Barana Aute Warriors team that sits atop the points table. With four wins in five games, they will start as the clear favourites. A thrilling game awaits on Monday, as both teams seek to earn two points.

BAW vs VH Probable Playing XIs

BAW

Jervin Benjamin (c&wk), Mervin Matthevw, Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Derry Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin, Shamoy Williams, Wayne Auguiste, Jeremy Issac.

VH

Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (wk), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Mlarcellin, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc.

Match Details

Match: BAW vs VH, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 19.

Date and Time: May 30, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau.

Pitch Report

The Windsor Park track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score being 95 runs. However, the surface gives pacers an edge over spinners, as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score over 100 runs could be a par total.

Today’s BAW vs VH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jervin Benjamin: He has been one of his team's most promising prospects, amassing 209 runs at an impressive average of 52.25 in only five innings. Benjamin is a must-have in your BAW vs VH Dream11 fantasy team. He is currently the second-highest-run getter in the Nature Isle T10 2022.

Batters

Clemenson Leblanc: Leblanc has produced impressive numbers with both bat and ball, scoring 67 runs at an average of 17.33 and taking three wickets in five games. He's expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this match too.

All-rounders

Kyle Cabey: Cabey has had an all-round performance in his last six games, taking eight wickets at an excellent average of 13.87 and scoring 36 runs in six games. Moreover, he also leads the wicket-taking charts.

Bowlers

Dylan Joseph: He has brilliant ball control and is one of the best in the tournament. His last five games have seen him take five wickets at an average of 16.20 and score 28 runs while batting in the lower order. Joseph could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in BAW vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Yawani Regis (VH) - 133 points.

Kurtney Anselm (BAW) - 211 points.

Jesse Marcellin (VH) - 103 points.

Key stats for BAW vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Mervin Matthew - Five wickets in five games; bowling average: 16.00.

Jamie James - Four wickets in six games; bowling average: 19.75.

Kevin James - 115 runs in five games; batting average: 23.00.

BAW vs VH Dream11 Prediction (Nature Isle T10 2022)

BAW vs VH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, John Fabien, Clemenson Leblanc, Mervin Matthews, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Dylan Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas.

Captain: Jervin Benjamin. Vice-Captain: Kyle Cabey.

BAW vs VH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, John Fabien, Clemenson Leblanc, Mervin Matthews, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Dylan Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas.

Captain: Jervin Benjamin. Vice-Captain: Kyle Cabey.

