BAW vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 2nd Semi-Final

The Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) will take on the Valley Hikers (VH) in the second semi-final match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 on Sunday, June 05, at Windsor Park in Dominica.

The Barana Aute Warriors have been in brilliant form in the Nature Isle T10 2022, winning seven of their 10 games so far. They will be eager to maintain their form against the Valley Hikers as a win will secure their place in the final.

The Valley Hikers, on the other hand, have improved with each game and are undefeated in their last three. They defeated the Barana Aute Warriors by nine wickets in their previous meeting this season. Overall, a much more exciting game for a spot in the final awaits us in Dominica.

BAW vs VH Probable Playing XIs

BAW

Jervin Benjamin (c&wk), Mervin Matthew, Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Kishawn Viville, Derry Auguiste, Delroy Liverpool, Fabien Benjamin, Wayne Auguiste, Shamoy Williams, Jeremy Issac

VH

Kevin James (c), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (wk), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Dartanian Lataille, Ammiel Gilbert

Match Details

Match: BAW vs VH, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 04th June, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Roseau.

Pitch Report

The Windsor Park track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score being 80 runs. However, the surface gives pacers an edge over spinners, as it offers movement and has some bounce. Wickets in hand will be crucial in this type of pressure-packed game, with both teams likely to choose to bat first after winning the toss.

Story continues below ad

Today’s BAW vs VH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jervin Benjamin: He's had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 371 runs at an exceptional average of 46.37 in 10 games. He currently leads the Nature Isle T10 2022 highest-run charts and is a must-have in your BAW vs VH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Kurtney Anselm: Anselm has produced impressive numbers with both the bat and the ball, scoring 136 runs at an average of 19.42 and taking seven wickets in 10 games. He is a must-have in your BAW vs VH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Kyle Cabey: He has been the Valley Hikers' best bowler in the tournament, consistently providing breakthroughs when needed. He has 12 wickets while also scoring some valuable runs by batting lower in the order, making him an excellent choice for captaincy.

Bowlers

Dealaney Alexander: He has been in great form with the ball, having picked up nine wickets in 10 games thus far. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Story continues below ad

3 best players to pick in BAW vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Yawani Regis (VH) - 219 points.

Kishawn Viville (BAW) - 153 points.

Sharkeem Thomas (VH) - 190 points.

Key stats for BAW vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Mervin Matthew - Nine wickets in 10 games; bowling average: 13.55.

Dylan Joseph - Eight wickets in 10 games; bowling average: 17.50.

Kevin James - 156 runs in nine games; batting average: 22.28.

BAW vs VH Dream11 Prediction (Nature Isle T10 2022)

BAW vs VH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Kishawn Viville, John Fabien, Kyle James, Mervin Matthew, Kyle Cabey, Jesse Marcellin, Dylan Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James.

Captain: Jervin Benjamin. Vice-Captain: Kyle Cabey.

BAW vs VH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Benjamin, Kurtney Anselm, Kishawn Viville, John Fabien, Kyle James, Mervin Matthew, Kyle Cabey, Fabien Benjamin, Dylan Joseph, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James.

Captain: Jervin Benjamin. Vice-Captain: Kurtney Anselm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far