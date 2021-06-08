BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 08, 2021

Bay Leaf Blasters will take on Saffron Strikers in match number 25 of the Spice Isle T10 at the the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters have had an inconsistent run in the Spice Isle T10 so far. They have won three and lost four games, while one match was washed out. The Bay Leaf Blasters are currently fourth in the standings following their win over the Clove Challengers via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, have won five games while losing just twice. One of their matches was also abandoned due to rain. The Spice Isle T10 table-toppers will start as favorites against the Bay Leaf Blasters.

Squads to choose from

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Sharkim Edwards, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel (wk), Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Craig Williams, Ronel Williams

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Kendel George, Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Kem Charles, Alex Moses, Jenson Phillip, Laurie Williams

Match Details

Match: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers

Date: June 8th 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada has been a solid one to bat on. After 24 Spice Isle T10 matches at the venue, the average first innings score in completed games is about 100 runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs SS)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Devon Smith, Nickozi St Hillaire, Alex Moses, Leon Chichester, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Sharkim Edwards, John Olive, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette

Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Lendon Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendon Lawrence, Devon Smith, Nickozi St Hillaire, Leon Chichester, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Sharkim Edwards, Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Keron Charles, Amikel Dubissette

Captain: Mickel Joseph. Vice-captain: Devon Smith

Edited by Samya Majumdar