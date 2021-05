BUB vs BBS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Semi-final 1 - May 29, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will be up against Bonn Blue Star in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Saturday.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters caused a massive upset when they beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps, who had won seven group stage games, in the quarter-finals of the ECS T10 Krefeld. The match was tied, with Bayer Uerdingen Boosters winning on Golden Ball to storm into the semi-finals. The Kumar Mahendran-led side won just two league stage games and finished fourth in Group B.

Bonn Blue Star, on the other hand, won four games in the group stages, finishing third in Group B of the ECS T10 Krefeld. However, they beat Aachen Rising Stars in the quarter-finals by 12 runs to book their place in the last four.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

Bonn Blue Star: Khurram Ilyas (c), Asad Mohammad, Bryan Rattan, Dilshan Rajudeen, Farhan Shaukat, Haron Khan, Hasan Bukhari, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, MD Shafiullah Khadem, Manpreet Ghotra, Naeem Akhtar, Rajvinder Singh, Ranjit Rana Singh, Ranjith Kumar, Sahir Naqash, Vikram Jeet, Viprendra Joshi, Zaheer Abbas, Zaigham Waqas

Predicted Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Sakeshkanth Indran, Kumar Mahendran (c), Ashok Hardik, Pakeetharan Praba, Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Gobinath Navarathinam, Anvesh Jandagudem, Ali Abbas Akbar, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Janarthanam Mani

Bonn Blue Star: Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Khadem, Vikram Jeet, Karanjit Brar, Viprendra Joshi, Khurram Ilyas (c & wk), Naeem Akhtar, Haron Khan, Ranjit Rana Singh

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Bonn Blue Star

Date & Time: May 29th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on, with teams regularly racking up big totals here. However, the bowlers have fared well too and we can expect another sporting track for the first ECS T10 Krefeld semi-final. A score of around 100-105 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs BBS)

Dream11 Team for Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Bonn Blue Star - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zaheer Abbas, Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Kumar Mahendran, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Khadem, Pakeetharan Praba, Haron Khan, Ashok Hardik, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Captain: Dilshan Rajudeen. Vice-captain: Aritharan Vaseekaran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahilan Ravinthran, Dilshan Rajudeen, Vikram Jeet, Ali Abbas Akbar, Aritharan Vaseekaran, MD Shafiullah Khadem, Ranjit Rana Singh, Pakeetharan Praba, Haron Khan, Ashok Hardik, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

Captain: Dilshan Rajudeen. Vice-captain: Pakeetharan Praba