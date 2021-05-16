BUB vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 17, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will take on MSC Frankfurt in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Monday.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters don’t have a lot of experience and will be one of the underdogs in Group A. However, they will enjoy home advantage and will be looking to cause a few upsets in the ECS T10 Krefeld.

Meanwhile, MSC Frankfurt are among the favorites to lift the ECS T10 Krefeld trophy. They won the tournament in July 2020 and have quite a bit of experience of featuring in multiple tournaments in the European Cricket Network.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Kumar Mahendran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

MSC Frankfurt: Sekandar Khan (c), Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori

Predicted Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Balachandran Atchuthan, Sakeshkanth Indran (wk), Ashok Hardik, Ankur Tyagi, Ismin Hameed, Mani Janarthanam, Ahalavan Pius, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Pakeetharan Praba

MSC Frankfurt: Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan (c), Muslim Ashraf, Shahid Afridi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Daud Muhammad, Waheed Ahmad, Sultan Ahmad (wk), Nafees Buttar, Waseem Khan, Qader Khan

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs MSC Frankfurt

Date & Time: May 17th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is expected to favor the batsmen. But the pacers might get some movement early on with the new ball. A score of around 105-110 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs MSF)

Dream11 Team for Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs MSC Frankfurt - ECS T10 Krefeld.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sakeshkanth Indran, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Shahid Afridi, Balachandran Atchuthan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Ahalavan Pius, Jeyaruban Paramanathan

Captain: Muslim Yar Ashraf. Vice-captain: Adel Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Ahmad, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Ali Abbas Akbar, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Shahid Afridi, Balachandran Atchuthan, Ashok Hardik, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Waseem Khan, Ahalavan Pius

Captain: Shahid Afridi. Vice-captain: Balachandran Atchuthan