BUB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 18, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters will take on VfB Gelsenkirchen in match number six of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Tuesday.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters were annihilated by MSC Frankfurt in their first two ECS T10 Krefeld games. In the first match, Bayer Uerdingen Boosters posted 87 while batting first, but they lost the game by 10 wickets and with 15 balls to spare. They were restricted to a mere 30/9 while chasing 110 in their second match.

Meanwhile, VfB Gelsenkirchen won their first two ECS T10 Krefeld fixtures against Koln Challengers. They defended scores of 74 and 96 with ease in the two games. Both their batting and bowling have been top-notch in the ECS T10 Krefeld so far.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ankur Tyagi, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kanus Indran, Ahalavan Pius, Shiyamsundar Narayanan, Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam, Tharmabalan Veluppillai, Ismin Hameed, Stebin Stephen, Ashok Hardik, Sri Kanth Vaka, Jeyaruban Paramanathan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Jayakumar Vidhuran, Sakeshkanth Indran, Ramar Tharmaraj, Balachandran Atchuthan

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Swapnil Varhade (c), Vignaesh Sankaran, Phanish Rachuru, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain

Predicted Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Aritharan Vaseekaran, Kumar Mahendran (c), Ahilan Ravinthran (wk), Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Ali Abbas Akbar, Sri Kanth Vaka, Pakeetharan Praba, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Ramar Tharmaraj, Mani Janarthanam, Gobinath Navarathinam

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Sahalom Dhaly, Arfan Malik, Swapnil Varhade (c & wk), Vignaesh Sankaran, Shahidullah Arman, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Rubesh Palaniappan, Kamran Khan, Ebnimin Qanee

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs VfB Gelsenkirchen

Date & Time: May 18th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld is a good one to bat on. Out of four ECS T10 Krefeld games played at the venue, there were three first innings scores in excess of 85.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUB vs VG)

Dream11 Team for Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs VfB Gelsenkirchen - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ahilan Ravinthran, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Arfan Malik, Shahidullah Arman, Sahalom Dhaly, Mani Janarthanam, Rubesh Palaniappan, Kumar Mahendran, Pakeetharan Praba

Captain: Sahalom Dhaly. Vice-captain: Kumar Mahendran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahilan Ravinthran, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Shahidullah Arman, Arfan Malik, Sahalom Dhaly, Gobinath Navarathinam, Vignaesh Sankaran, Rubesh Palaniappan, Kumar Mahendran

Captain: Suliman Hugakhil. Vice-captain: Arfan Malik