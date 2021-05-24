BUW vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Matches 29 & 30 - May 25, 2021

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will square off against Koln CC in successive ECS T10 Krefeld matches on Tuesday.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves lost their first two games in similar fashion as they fell short while chasing totals of 102 and 107 respectively. However, they bounced back strongly by winning their next two ECS T10 Krefeld matches, beating DJK SG Solingen twice.

Meanwhile, Koln CC have also blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Krefeld. They won their first game against Bonn Blue Star before losing two on the bounce. However, in their last outing, they hunted down 92 in a last-ball thriller against the Dusseldorf Blackcaps.

Squads to choose from

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah, Blake Chant

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel (c), Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Rameez Deshmukh, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Muhammad Asif, Waqas Fatmi (c), Humayun Butt (wk), Shamil Niyas, Shujahat Hussain, Hadi Raza, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Taha Hassan

Koln CC: Satya Srinivas (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Patel (c), Ameya Deshpande, Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Sandheep Ravishankar, Lokesh Kamti, Santosh Kumar, Grinesh Sanghavi

Match Details

Match: Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Koln CC

Date & Time: May 25th 2021, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground has been a solid one to bat on, with the average first innings score in the ECS T10 Krefeld being 94 runs. More of the same can be expected for Tuesday's double-header.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BUW vs KCC)

Dream11 Team for Bayer Uerdingen Wolves vs Koln CC - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Match 29 & 30.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Humayun Butt, Santosh Kumar, Irfan Ahmed, Waqas Fatmi, Tejas Morbagal, Taha Hassan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Asif, Sandheep Ravishankar, Nasib Khushdel, Raj Bhushan

Captain: Humayun Butt. Vice-captain: Muhammad Asif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Humayun Butt, Irfan Ahmed, Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Tejas Morbagal, Taha Hassan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Asif, Appu Murali, Sandheep Ravishankar, Raj Bhushan

Captain: Raj Bhushan. Vice-captain: Tejas Morbagal