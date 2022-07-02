BAZ vs DMU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 5

Bay Blazers (BAZ) and Dallas Mustangs (DMU) will meet in the fifth match of the Minor Cricket league at the Choice Moosa Stadium on Saturday.

The Blazers have played two games so far. They started off with a four-wicket win against Thunderbolts in their first match. However, they lost their next game by five wickets against the same opposition.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, are having a fine run so far, winning both their games. They beat Houston Hurricanes by five wickets before dowing Lone Star Athletics by six wickets.

BAZ vs DMU Probable Playing XIs

Bay Blazers

Saideep Ganesh, David White, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera, Gurbaksh Singh, Vikash Mohan, Srinivas Mohan, Nawaz Khan, Aarnav Iyer, David Bunn, Rusty Theron.

Dallas Mustangs

Sachin Asokan, Farhan Sahibzada, Sujith Gowda, Hussain Talat, Corey Anderson, Sahib Malhotra, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Sheikh, Soorya Selvakumar, Joshua Tromp, Naseer Jamali.

Match Details

Match: BAZ vs DMU, Minor League Cricket, Match 5.

Date and Time: July 2, 2022; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is well-balanced, so both batters and bowlers should get enough help off the surface. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before playing their shots. Bowlers could have some assistance initially, which they'll need to make use of.

Today’s BAZ vs DMU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saideep Ganesh is a safe pick behind the stumps. He's also handy with the bat, scoring 48 runs in two games. He scored a quickfire 18-ball 32 in his last match.

Batters

Sahibzada Farhan is in brilliant form with the willow for the Mustangs, scoring 138 runs in two games. Farhan scored 62 runs in the first game and backed that up with a 76 in the next. He has scored consistently so far, making him a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Hussain Talat is a well-known all-rounder. He has scored 36 runs and picked up three wickets in two games so far. Talat is capable of contributing with both bat and ball, makes him a player to watch out for.

Bowlers

Aarnav Iyer is a fine pick with the ball. He can grab some key and important wickets in crucial phases of games. The Blazers will bank on him to deliver in this contest.

Five best players to pick in BAZ vs DMU Dream11 Prediction Team

Saideep Ganesh (BAZ)

Sahibzada Farhan (DMU)

Hussain Talat (DMU)

Aarnav Iyer (BAZ)

Mark Deyal (BAZ).

Key stats for BAZ vs DMU Dream11 Prediction Team

Sahibzada Farhan: 1150 runs

Hussain Talat: 2887 runs and 48 wickets

Mark Deyal: 380 runs and 4 wickets

Corey Anderson: 2770 runs and 36 wickets.

BAZ vs DMU Dream11 Prediction (Minor Cricket League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Tromp, Saideep Ganesh, Sahibzada Farhan, Sujith Gowda, Vikash Mohan, Corey Anderson, Hussain Talat, Mark Deyal, Aarnav Iyer, David Bunn, Rusty Theron.

Captain: Sahibzada Farhan. Vice-captain: Hussain Talat,

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Tromp, Saideep Ganesh, David White, Sahibzada Farhan, Sujith Gowda, Vikash Mohan, Hussain Talat, Mark Deyal, Aarnav Iyer, David Bunn, Nosthush Kenjige.

Captain: Sahibzada Farhan. Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

LIVE POLL Q. Hussain Talat to score 30 plus runs and pick up 2 wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far