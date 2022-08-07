BAZ vs SOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 80

The Bay Blazers (BAZ) and Socal Lashings (SOL) will square off in the 80th match of the Minor Cricket league at the Morgan Hills Outdoor Sports Complex on Monday, August 8.

The Bay Blazers have had a fantastic season so far and are coming off a four-wicket win over the Silicon Valley Strikers. Angelo Perera's quickfire innings of 53 runs off 35 deliveries kept the team in the game while chasing an 166-run target.

Socal Lashings, on the other hand, are on a losing streak in the competition, having gone winless in their last five games. They'll look to get back on track in the upcoming games to keep their chances of making the playoffs alive.

With the Socal Lashings in poor form, the Bay Blazers will be the favorites to win here once again.

BAZ vs SOL Probable Playing XIs

BAZ XI

Aarnav Iyer, Angelo Perera (c), Arshdeep Brar, Carmi le Roux, David White, Gurbaksh Singh, Mark Deyal, Nawaz Khan, Saideep Ganeshka (wk), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vikash Mohan

SOL XI

Katene Clarke, Dale Phillips (c&wk), Rajveer Khosa, Zohaib Ahmed, Harpreet Singh, Abhimanyu Rajp, Skanda Rohit Sharma, Elmore Hutchinson, Sanchit Sandhu, Gayan Fernando, Dilpreet Biling

Match Details

Match: BAZ vs SOL, Minor League Cricket, Match 80.

Date and Time: August 08, 2022; 03:00 AM IST.

Venue: Morgan Hills Outdoor Sports Complex, Morgan Hills.

Pitch Report

The wicket seems to be a batting track as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 170 could be considered a par score here.

Today’s BAZ vs SOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saideep Ganesh: Saideep has been a consistent batter for his side, playing his role magnificently while also proving useful behind the stumps. He has scored 70 runs with a strike rate of more than 90 in three games.

Batters

Katene Clarke: He has been brilliant with the bat this tournament, leading the top order with 67 runs at an average of 33.66 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your BAZ vs SOL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mark Deyal: He has impressed with his all-round performances in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 81 runs at an average of 16.20 and taken five wickets at an average of 12.33 in his last three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your BAZ vs SOL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jahron Alfred: He has consistently been doing well with his all-round skill-set. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 8.67, including a five-fer, and has scored 38 runs in his last three games. Alfred could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAZ vs SOL Dream11 prediction team

Dale Phillips (SOL): 59 points

Nawaz Khan (BAZ): 81 points

ABhimanyu Rajp (SOL): 51 points

Key stats for BAZ vs SOL Dream11 prediction team

Aakashveer Saini - Seven runs and three wickets in his previous outing.

Sanjay Krishnamurthy – 25 runs and one wicket in his last three games.

David White - 55 runs in his last three games.

Harpreet Singh – 43 runs and one wicket in his last two games.

BAZ vs SOL Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

BAZ vs SOL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dale Phillips, Saideep Ganeshka, David White, Mark Deyal, Nawaz Khan, Katene Clarke, Harpreet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Angelo Perera, Elmore Hutchinson, Jahron Alfred

Captain: Mark Deyal Vice-captain: Angelo Perera

BAZ vs SOL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saideep Ganeshka, David White, Mark Deyal, Katene Clarke, Harpreet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Angelo Perera, Elmore Hutchinson, Jahron Alfred, Abhimanyu Rajp, Gayan Fernando

Captain: Mark Deyal Vice-captain: Jahron Alfred

