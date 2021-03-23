BB vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bihar Cricket League Match - Mar 24th, 2021

Match 8 of the Bihar Cricket League T20 will see the Bhagalpur Bulls take on the Angika Avengers at the Urja Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bulls have had an inconsistent start to the Bihar Cricket League, winning and losing one apiece. Despite possessing a solid batting unit, they weren't able to get the job done against the Patna Pilots. With the points table starting to take shape, the Bhagalpur Bulls will want to return to winning ways.

The Angika Avengers got off to the perfect start in the Bihar Cricket League with a 58-run win against Darbhanga Diamonds. They are one of the more fancied teams in the competition, given their bowling depth. With Ashutosh Aman admirably leading the side admirably, the Avengers are the clear favorites to win Wednesday's game. However, the Bulls are no pushovers and should prove to be a tough nut to crack for the Angika Avengers in what promises to be a cracking Bihar Cricket League fixture.

Squads to choose from:

Angika Avengers

Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.

Bhagalpur Bulls

Aspaq Ahmed, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar, Prashant Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishav, Varun Raj, Satish Kumar, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj

Predicted Playing XIs

Angika Avengers

A Aman, A Kumar, G Kumar Gaya, K Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Niku Kumar, R Kumar, Raju Kr, S Ashraf, U Bhaskar, S Alam

Bhagalpur Bulls

A Singh, V Gopala, M Rahmatullah, A Ahmad, H Kumar, M Kumar, P Singh, P Srivastava, R Raj, S Shekhar and V Ranjan

Match Details

Match: Bhagalpur Bulls vs Angika Avengers, Match 8

Date & Time: 24th March 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Urja Stadium is on the slower side, with dew likely to come into play as the game progresses. While the spinners are expected to rule the roost, the pacers should also get some swing early on with the new ball. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being the key. Both teams will look to chase, with 150-160 being a competitive total at the venue.

Bihar Cricket League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BB vs AA)

BB vs AA Dream11 Tips - Bihar Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Ranjan, M Rahmatullah, A Singh, U Bhaskar, S Shekhar, P Srivastava, P Kumar Singh, A Aman, N Kumar, R Kumar and G Kumar Gaya

Captain: A Aman, Vice-Captain: M Rahmatullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Ranjan, M Rahmatullah, V Gopala, U Bhaskar, S Shekhar, P Srivastava, P Kumar Singh, A Aman, Kumar, R Kumar and G Kumar Gaya

Captain: A Aman, Vice-Captain: S Shekhar